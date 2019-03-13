Social media adds to people’s daily lives in some shape or form. According to Statista, in 2017 over 2.46 billion people had at least one form of social media. In recent years, employers started monitoring their employees’ social media accounts. While there are numerous excuses for why this happens, social media presence shouldn’t define your job.

According to a 2018 CareerBuilder survey, 70 percent of employers use social media to screen candidates during the hiring process. Once hired, 43 percent of employers use social media to check on current employees. This influences decisions being made within these companies and gives employers more power to control someone’s life outside of work.

Companies always try to promote their values, and want their employees to exemplify their brand well. While this can be justified by specific companies who promote specific brands — Hobby Lobby, Chick-fil-a, etc. — this doesn’t mean that this is right for every company.

Obviously if there are concerns within an employee’s social media—racism, homophobia, violence, etc—then an employer would want to check on who they’re hiring. But constantly monitoring social media after someone is hired seems redundant and unnecessary.

Constantly calling for people to be fired over problematic tweets is unnecessary. Hiring or firing is strictly up to the discretion of companies and shouldn’t be influenced by social media fanatics trying to assert their justice where they can.

Social media isn’t an exact science. Tweets, statuses and even photos can be misconstrued and taken out of context. Social media mistakes happen. Whether due to ignorance or lack of understanding that the internet truly is forever, judging people based on social media seems premature.

When the president of the United States doesn’t have to answer for his Tweets, basic employees shouldn’t have to either.

Our president, the face of our nation, is known to be a loose cannon on Twitter. Half the time he probably doesn’t even read his tweets before he sends them. But they exist, and even the offensive tweets are still online. Yet, there is no accountability for this man. No matter where you fall on the spectrum of supporting President Trump, you can probably accept that his Twitter is unhinged and sometimes immature.

While this is an issue everyone has been dealing with for the past two years, most people ignore it. Because that’s the intended purpose of social media. To read, to interpret and ignore. If the president isn’t getting fired for his tweets, neither should you.