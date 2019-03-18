The Associated Students at the University of Nevada announced their elected figures for the 87th session.

PRESIDENT

Anthony Martinez was the only candidate and won unopposed.

Martinez is a junior majoring in Political Science. He previously held the positions of ASUN Liberal Arts Senator, Speaker Pro-Tempore of the Senate and currently is the Speaker for Senate, leading the Committee of Oversight. He also previously worked as an orientation guide and a Resident Assistant. Currently, he works at the Career Studio.

He has worked on initiatives with the Department of Diversity and Inclusion for an LGBTQ+ floor in the Living Learning Community residence hall.

Martinez’s platform includes monthly town hall meetings, student input, transparency with the Equal Opportunity and Title IX and Police Services and a 24-hour study space.

VICE PRESIDENT

Nicole Flangas was the only candidate and won unopposed.

Flangas is a junior majoring in Political Science. She previously held the positions of ASUN Liberal Arts Senator, on the committee of Civic Engagement during the 85th Session and currently is a Liberal Arts Senator for the 86th Session. Flangas also previously worked as an orientation guide.

Flangas’ platform includes monthly town hall meetings, student input, transparency with the Equal Opportunity and Title IX and Police Services and a 24-hour study space.

COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS – 5 SEATS

Connor Doyle, Patricia De La Hoya, Kevin Finkler, Lauren Harvey, Thomas Hassen, Tori Supple, Izzy Westerman and Victoria Yeghiayan ran for College of Liberal Arts Senator. The winners are as follows:

Connor Doyle

Doyle is a freshman who is majoring in Criminal Justice. He previously was a legislative intern for ASUN’s 86th session and serves as a member of Peavine’s Leadership Council. Doyle’s platform includes creating programs to promote different careers for students in the College of Liberal Arts, expanding Pack Provisions and representing the constituents in the College of Liberal Arts.

Lauren Harvey

Harvey is double majoring in Gender, Race, Identity and Spanish Literature. She is a TriO scholar and worked as an executive intern for ASUN 86th session. Her platform includes broadening resources available to first-generation and undocumented students, taking a proactive stance on sexual assault on campus and increasing sustainability.

Tori Supple

Supple is a freshman who is majoring in Political Science. She was an ASUN judicial intern for the 86th session. Her platform includes aiming to make all three branches of the student government more connected, getting more organizations to communicate and partner with ASUN officials and improving safety, communication between colleges and organizations.

Izzy Westerman

Westerman is a junior who is majoring in Philosophy and Theatre. She is involved with Greek life and UNR Mock Trial Team. She previously was a NevadaFit mentor and currently holds an executive position for the CLA Student Advisory Board. She was a College of Liberal Arts Senator in the 86th session. Her platform includes creating more opportunities for students of every college to explore a wide variety of majors and minors, providing greater representation of the visual and performing arts within ASUN and working with the College of Liberal Arts Advisors and Student Advisory Board to create Peer Advising opportunities.

Victoria Yeghiayan

Yeghiayan is a junior who is majoring in Psychology. She previously served as a senator for the College of Liberal Arts. Her platform includes increasing transparency between ASUN and students, represent each major within the College of Liberal Arts by hosting regular meetings with heads of majors and increasing transparency with Title IX and ASUN by creating a liaison position

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS – 4 SEATS

Jakeyla Hall, Keegan Murphy, Cameron Veltre and Madalyn Watt ran for College of Business Senator. The winners are as follows:

Jakeyla Hall

Hall is a junior who is majoring in Finance. She currently is the Special Projects Coordinator for the Center: Every Student, Every Story, Student Assistant in the Office for Prospective Students, President of the Black Student Organization, Nevada Student Ambassador and a founding member of the Black Business Student Association. Hall platform includes increasing diversity initiatives on campus, raise awareness of campus resources and make ASUN more accessible to students.

Keegan Murphy

Murphy is a freshman who is majoring in Business Management. He was an ASUN Intern who attended Senate meetings and Committee Meetings on Public Affairs. He previously worked as an intern during the midterm elections and is apart of Enactus, a social business club. Murphy’s platform includes utilization of resources in the Career Center, affordable parking and housing, finance reform, increase communication between ASUN and students.

Cameron Veltre

Veltre is a sophomore who is majoring in Pre-Business. Veltre platform includes the strengthening of Pack Internship Grant Program, partnering with transportation to create organized schedules, installing more emergency call booth.

Madalyn Watt

Watt is a freshman who is majoring in International Business. She previously was a student adviser for the Clark County School District Board of Trustees in high school. Currently, she participates in Musical Therapy Club, Women’s Ultimate Frisbee, Intervarsity, and an Executive Intern for ASUN. Watt’s platform includes increasing communication with students, professors and administration of the College of Business, Create a “Women in Business” initiative and increasing student representation at committee meetings.

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE – 3 SEATS

Hayley Collins

Collins was the only candidate and won unopposed.

Collins is a sophomore who is majoring in Biology. She previously was the College of Science Senator and was the chair for academics. Her platform includes textbook affordability, the establishment of a student council for the College of Science and the creation of more opportunities for non-traditional students.

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING 3 SEATS

Ava Banfer, Savannah Hughes, Jay Don Scott and Steffany Yang ran for College of Engineering. The winners are as follows:

Ava Banfer

Banfer is a freshman who is majoring in Environmental Engineering. Currently, she is the Assistant Risk Manager and on the Public Relations Team for Tri-delta. Her platform includes: encouraging women in engineering to be leaders, creating networking events and socials for engineering students and developing ways the UNR campus can be more eco-friendly.

Savannah Hughes

Hughes is a sophomore who is majoring in Environmental Engineering. She currently serves as the Speaker Pro-Tempore and senator for the College of Engineering. She is also involved as a civil engineering student representative on the Central Differential Fees Committee and a member of Blue Key Honor Society. Her platform includes: constructing a Global Engineering Program, exploring the possibilities of combating access code and textbook prices and expanding implementation of the menstrual hygiene accessibility initiative.

Steffany Yang

Yang is a freshman who is majoring in Chemical Engineering. She served as a legislative intern for ASUN’s 86th session. She is also involved in Honors Bonner Leaders Program, Professional Network of Women and Society of Women Engineers. Her platform includes promoting awareness of resources provided by the College of Engineering, serving as a liaison between students and the local communities and developing a K-12 outreach program to promote STEM disciplines for women and under-represented groups.

COLLEGE OF COMMUNITY HEALTH SCIENCE – 3 SEATS

John Donohue, Vanessa Komanduri and William Prempeh ran for the College of Community Health Science and each won unopposed.

John Donohue

Donohue is a sophomore who is majoring in Kinesiology. Donohue’s platform includes improving health and fitness opportunities, creating health and fitness educational workshops and creating fitness-awareness events.

Vanessa Komanduri

Komanduri is a freshman who is majoring in Pre-Nursing and Public Health. Komanduri worked as an ASUN legislative intern for the 86th session. Komanduri platform includes improving safety across campus, creating a Community Health Sciences Advisory Board and increasing funding for Nevada Student Leadership Scholarship.

William Prempeh

Prempeh is a sophomore who is majoring in Public Health. He joined Greek life at the university in Fall 2017. His platform includes working with EOTIX to increase accessibility, creating workshops during freshman orientation, which focuses on mental health and promoting diversity and inclusion by being a voice for underrepresented students.

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE. BIOTECHNOLOGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES – 2 SEATS

Dawson Frost, Alexander Melchor, Cory Rogaczewski and Cecilia Romero ran for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources. The winners are as follows:

Alexander Melchor

Melchor is a freshman who is majoring in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology. He was a CABNR ambassador and served as a NevadaFit mentor. He is also a triO scholar. His platform includes helping each CABNR related clubs/organizations, creating a CABNR Tutoring Center and creating events that will include school internships, labs, and informative booths for CABNR students.

Cecilia Romero

Romero is a junior who is double majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Spanish Literature and Culture. She is a member of Phi Delta Epsilon Pre-Medical Fraternity and Blue Key Honor Society and an interpreter for the Student Outreach Clinic. She volunteers with Renown Regional Medical Center and with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Her platform includes increasing security measures, exposing current students to different majors CABNR offers and exposing more students to the various resources that CABNR and UNR have to offer.

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION – 2 SEATS

Isaiah Davenport and Jennifer Rogers ran for the College of Education and won unopposed.

Isaiah Davenport

Davenport is a junior who is majoring in Human Development and Family. Davenport previously was apart of Peavine’s Leadership Council, founding the Diversity position. He also works as a Nevada Student Ambassador and is the Facility Supervisor at the Joe Crowley Student Union. His platform includes creating mentorships for first-generation and low socio-economic students, promoting discussion forms for the College of Education and aiming to create equal representation among faculty in the College of Education.

Jennifer Rogers

Rogers is a sophomore who is majoring in Human Development and Family. Rogers involved in Greek life, a mentor at the Career Studio and works at the JCSU. She also served in the 86th session of ASUN as College of Education Senator. Her platform includes advocating for space dedicated to disabled students, developing a more cohesive curriculum for elementary and secondary education students and creating a peer mentor advisor program.

SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM – 1 SEAT

Dominique Hall and Robert Quaintance ran for the Reynolds School of Journalism. The winner is as followed:

Dominique Hall

Hall is a sophomore who is majoring in Journalism. She previously served on Juniper Hall’s Leadership Council, a Student Desk Attendant in the residence halls, ASUN legislative intern for the 86th session and an orientation guide. She is currently involved with Delta Gamma sorority and Journalism Student Council. Her platform includes working with faculty to expand the Pack Internship Grant Program, working with faculty to expand the credits of Journalism classes, with labs, to four credits instead of three and working other senators to connect the Reynolds School of Journalism to other colleges.

DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE

Valeria Ampié was the only candidate for the Division of Health Science and won unopposed.

Ampié is a junior who is majoring in Speech Pathology. She currently is involved with Nevada Student Ambassadors and the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association. Her platform includes implementing more hydration stations in and around campus, creating a map and guidelines of the blue light system and collaborating with the Dining Services to provide healthier options.

INTERDISCIPLINARY PROGRAMS

Abrahim Ahmed and Ashle Love ran for Interdisciplinary Programs. The winner is as followed:

Abrahim Ahmed

Ahmed is a sophomore who is majoring in Neuroscience. He is involved with Phi Delta Epsilon fraternity and served as an ASUN Interdisciplinary senator, sitting on the Committee on Academics and the Committee on Public Affairs. His platform includes expanding outreach within Interdisciplinary Programs, creating an online database geared towards updating students within Interdisciplinary Programs on new opportunities and unifying our college and promoting integrity within Interdisciplinary Programs.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

ASUN included a question on the ballot to eliminate all gender pronouns in their bylaws and legislation. Their question did not pass since the question needed a 2/3rds vote.

54.179% – Yes 45.821% – No

VOTER TURNOUT

The voter turnout for the 2019 election was 15.79 percent. This is a 12.21 percent drop from the 2018 election and 6.21 percent from the 2017 elections.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush