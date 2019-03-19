Mahedi Anjuman uses Metaphysics to make art.

In an effort to get her masters in fine arts, she is hosting an exhibition called “Existence: Sensing Myself in You”. On Thursday, May 2, Anjuman will give a talk about her thesis exhibition in the Davidson Math and Science building, room 110 at 5 p.m., at the University of Nevada, Reno. She will discuss how she uses science and as philosophy in her art. The exhibition runs from April 29 to May 9, at Student Galleries South in the Jot Travis building.

Anjuman has been doing research and preparing for her thesis show since Fall 2016. During this time, she’s focused on the psychological impact of “action and reaction.” Anjuman has also been interested in existentialism.

“My work represents the fundamental action of beings and our existence. Through my research I actually found Newton’s Third Law,” Anjuman said. Newton’s Third Law of Physics states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. She uses this as a metaphor of human psychology, because we are always reacting to each other.

Anjumans art style is very experimental. Tamara Scronce Director at the School of the Arts who is also Anjumans advisor speaks very highly of her.

“Mahedi’s ideas are deeply intelligent, layered and complex, influenced by philosophy and art history,” Scronce said, “and yet the resulting artwork is accessible and generous.”

Unsatisfied with the technical art she was doing while pursuing her bachelor in fine arts, she began to do experimental art because she always found herself combining media. Her art ranged from performing arts, to sculptures and even video art.

Another inspiration of Anjuman is German artist Joseph Beuys, who believed art is powerful enough to heal and transform society. Anjuman invites viewers to take a step back and find a connection with one’s self and the world around us while they study her exhibit.

With more research, Anjuman always found herself asking, “Who am I and what is my purpose?” This is when she discovered Rene Descartes, who said, “I doubt; therefore, I think; therefore I am.” Anjuman said this inspired her to do existential art. She’s hoping anyone who visits the exhibition experiences the big installation and combination of interdisciplinary media at its fullest.