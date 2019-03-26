Friday, March 22 at UNLV

The Wolf Pack fell 7-6 in the first of three games against their in-state rival Friday, where the bats of both teams came alive, smacking 24 combined hits.

Southpaw Ryan Anderson picked up his first no-decision of the season, surrendering a season-high four runs. His four innings and two strikeouts were both season lows.

Reliever Ryan Grant suffered his first loss of the season after surrendering two eighth-inning runs only pitching 0.2 innings of work.

Dylan Shrum went 2-5 with three RBIs, all coming on his third home run of the season. Shortstop Wyatt Tilley — who transferred to the Wolf Pack from the College of the Sequoias — added his first home run in a Pack uniform, going 2-4 with two RBIs.

The Rebels got on the board quickly, smacking four hits in a three-run second inning. Shrum’s blasted a three home run in the following inning, tying the contest at three.

Tilley drove in a run with an RBI single, giving the Pack their first lead of the contest. Anderson loaded the bases with two outs in the following frame. The Rebels tied the game after the second hit-by-pitch of the inning.

The Rebels took a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning after an RBI single from outfielder Max Smith, his second of two RBIs of the evening.

Tilley’s home run came in the seventh, and outfielder Daniel Perry hit an RBI single in the eighth inning made it 6-5, as Nevada regained the lead.

The Rebels bats came alive in the clutch, tallying four hits and driving in two in the eighth off of Grant, tying his season-high for runs surrendered in an inning. Jackson Cofer surrendered only one hit in the final inning of work, capturing his second win of the season out of the bullpen for the Rebels.

Saturday, March 23 at UNLV

Four runs in the final two frames was not enough to capture the victory, as Nevada Baseball fell 8-5 in the second of three games against UNLV.

Right-hander Owen Sharts surrendered seven total runs in 4.1 innings, walking one and striking out two in the losing effort.

Sharts has surrendered six or more earned runs in his second consecutive start all season — after surrendering six runs in his previous four starts combined — inflating his season ERA to 5.29.

Weston Hatten was the only multi-hit Pack player, going 3-4, including an RBI single which gave Nevada their first run of the contest in the fourth.

Ryan Hare picked up his third win on the season for the Rebels, striking out four and throwing six innings of one-run ball.

UNLV tallied four runs in the first three frames, all of which came from two seperate home runs by Max Smith in the second and third innings. The Rebels plated three more runs on three hits in the fifth inning — one of which came from an RBI single from Smith, his fifth RBI of the day — giving the Rebels a 7-1 lead.

The Pack attempted to rally late, as Dylan Shrum hit his second homer in as many days in the eighth, cutting the Rebel advantage to 7-3.

The Rebels plated another run in the home-half of the inning on a wild pitch from Jake Fenn — his fifth earned run surrendered in just three appearances this season.

The Nevada bats continued into the ninth, as a two-run home run from Tyler Bosetti, his second home run of the season, trimmed the Rebel lead to 8-5. The following three batters went down in order, coming just short of an incredible comeback.

Sunday, March 24 at UNLV

Four runs in the final two frames — including the game-winning solo blast by Joshua Zamora — gave Nevada Baseball the 7-6 victory in extra innings, avoiding the series sweep against their in-state foe.

With two tenth-inning road victories on their resume this season — the other coming against SDSU on March 10 — the Pack are now 2-0 in extra-inning affairs this season.

Right-hander Jake Jackson allowed a season-high three runs in his third appearance of the season. The Pack bullpen cleaned up the rest, conceding three runs in the remaining 7.1 innings of work.

The Rebel bats passed the torch around in the first inning, accumulating four hits and scoring three quick runs. Jaylon McLaughlin grounded out to second base, but allowed a runner to score, trimming the Rebels lead to 3-1.

Shrum tied the game with a two-run home run in the ensuing inning, his third home run of the weekend.

A walk and a single to begin the inning, allowed by right-hander Dylan Gomez, led to two more Rebel runs off an RBI single and a sac fly. Their final run came in the following inning on an RBI single from pinch-hit single from Austin Pfeifer.

The ninth-inning Pack rally began from two leadoff walks, leading to a fielding error that plating a man across home, putting two men in scoring position with no outs. A two-run single by infielder Coby Allard capped off a three-hit day, tying the game at six.

With two outs in the tenth inning, Zamora crushed his fourth home run of the season, giving the Pack a 7-6 lead. Ford struck out one batter, and induced two groundouts to capture the final victory of the series.

Nevada Baseball returns home for a five-game homestand, starting Tuesday, March 26, against San Francisco.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.