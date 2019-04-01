The Campus Pharmacy announced it will be closing its doors on Friday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m.

The decision to close was made after the Campus Pharmacy was no longer able to compete with larger chain pharmacies. Until the final day of operation, the Campus Pharmacy will assist students in moving prescriptions to other local pharmacies.

“The University of Nevada, Reno Campus Pharmacy team has valued serving you over the years,” the Campus Pharmacy wrote on the School of Medicine’s website. “However, as an independent pharmacy, we are no longer able to compete with larger pharmacies while cost-effectively meeting your needs.”

According to Campus Pharmacy manager Leslie Baker, the decision was made by the School of Medicine’s management team.

Although the pharmacy is closing, the SHC will still be prescribing medication to students. From this point forward, new medications — one-time or recurring — will be sent to different pharmacies, such as Walmart, Walgreens or CVS, according to SHC Director Dr. Cheryl Hug-English. Therefore, students will be able to receive prescriptions for one-time prescriptions, such as antibiotics, or monthly prescriptions, such as birth control, from the SHC.

Prior to the decision to close the pharmacy, students were able to indicate what pharmacy they would like their prescription to be forwarded to. According to Dr. Hug-English, the Campus Pharmacy and SHC are separate entities, allowing students to have had a choice between the Campus Pharmacy and other chain pharmacies.

The pharmacy closure will not affect the ability to get medications but may affect the ease of getting medications, according to Baker.

“Students will not have the convenience of having a pharmacy located next to student health [sic],” Baker said. “This may be an inconvenience for those who are ill and want to pick up their prescriptions right after seeing the student health providers and especially to those that don’t have a car. Students who don’t have insurance will likely pay more for many medications.”

Baker was unable to tell The Nevada Sagebrush specific prices of prescriptions at the Campus Pharmacy versus chain pharmacies, but said she has been “told by many students that the Campus Pharmacy prices were less expensive if you don’t have insurance.”

According to Hug-English, the process of transferring prescriptions is relatively easy and quick.

“It involves the campus pharmacy helping contact another pharmacy the student has indicated they would like to get their medication transferred to,” Hug-English said.

The Campus Pharmacy urged on their website for students to contact the Campus Pharmacy directly if they need assistance transitioning.

“In the meantime, we are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for you,” the website said. “Please contact us at (775) 784-6799 if you would like assistance transitioning your prescriptions to a new pharmacy. It has been a pleasure serving you. Thank you for your business. And please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of assistance during this transition.”

More information about the closure can be found at med.unr.edu/pharmacy.

Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.