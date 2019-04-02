Nevada head coach Eric Musselman is being considered for the Arkansas head coaching position, according to Jeff Goodman of the sports network Stadium.

Trey Schaap, who covers the Razorbacks and works for 103.7 the Buzz, a radio station in Arkansas, reported that Musselman was in Fayetteville for an interview for the position and to visit the campus.

However, the rumors that Musselman is in Fayetteville, and that he has visited the campus, are both false. Those close to Musselman has shot down rumors of Musselman in Fayetteville.

“He’s here in Reno with no plans to go anywhere,” Danyelle Musselman said, via text message Tuesday.

Musselman has led the Nevada Men’s Basketball program to a 110-34 record, winning the CBI Tournament and reaching three NCAA Tournament appearances — including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018 — in four seasons. Since taking over for a nine-win dumpster fire, Musselman has won 24-plus games in each of his four seasons with the Pack.

Musselman interviewed for the head coaching job in California, twice, after the 2017 season. He declined, signing a five-year/$5 million dollar contract, the largest in school history. Musselman’s contract runs through the 2021-22 season.

Arkansas fired Mike Anderson last week following an 18-16 record, finishing 8-10 in the southeastern conference. Anderson’s teams went 169-102 record, including a 78-64 conference record in eight seasons with the program. Arkansas went to the NCAA Tournament in three of those seasons: 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Arkansas reached the NIT in 2014 and this season under Anderson. Arkansas suffered a 63-60 loss to Indiana in the second round of the tournament, after a 84-72 victory over Providence.

Anderson made $2.55 million dollars, far more than Musselman’s $1 million, plus the incentives Musselman earned. If Musselman accepted the job, he would owe a $1 million buyout plus incentives.

