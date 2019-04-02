Three members of Campus Ministries USA— Jed Smock, Myrna Bennett and Pat Noor — rallied in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union on Tuesday, April 2, around 11 a.m. telling students they would “go to Hell” if they did not repent of their sins and turn to God. The three members were also spouting hateful comments targeting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender individuals and spoke out against other religions that are “false”. CMUSA members took turns speaking.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, CMUSA was labeled as a hate group in 2018.

Members of the student body gathered around the three individuals and began to retaliate back by pointing the hateful comments said by the individuals.

Paulina Pride was present at the gathering and was targeted by the CMUSA members for her sexual orientation.

“They told me that I am a whore and that I need to pray the gay away,” Pride said. “They said I was good looking and I can get a man. They told me I am going to hell.”

Campus police arrived to the scene and told students they were not legally allowed to remove the individuals from campus due to their First Amendment rights. Officers added if students felt uncomfortable and targeted there are campus resources available to them.

Bennett and Noor held signs saying “ HELL IS HOT DON’T BE A THOT” and “ASK ME WHY YOU DESERVE HELL” .

Bennett continued to call students out for their lifestyles and read bible verses to those present.

Associated Students of the University of Nevada Senator Nicole Falangas and Speaker of the Senate Anthony Martinez walked by advising students to not give them a platform.

“I was surprised to see the events unfolding,” Martinez said. “I know we’ve [The University of Nevada] had protesters before but it was unusual for me to see a large group of people surrounding one individual.”

Pride added that what the CMUSA members were doing was not Christianity.

“It makes me laugh and they’re disgraceful,” Pride said. “They are just making a fool [out of] themselves and Christianity.”

According to the CMUSA website, they have made appearances at over 10 college campuses across the country. The website has tabs related to the “Pray the Gay Away” and “Marijuana and Schizophrenia”.

Martinez advised students to not retaliate if they do not agree with them.

“I understand the need for retaliation, but at the same time this gives an individual a platform,” Martinez said. “I would really encourage students not to [retaliate]. It was very disheartening to see a lot of students impacted. I want them to know the university is here for them.”

Students affected by the event and comments are advised to seek help at the Counseling Center located on the fourth floor of the Pennington Student Achievement Center.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.