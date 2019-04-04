REPORTS



Vice President Bradley discusses student media, job openings



Vice President Carissa Bradley met with the Student Media Advisory Board, which is composed of The Nevada Sagebrush, Brushfire Literary Journal, Insight Magazine and Wolf Pack Radio. Each organization will be hiring new editors-in-chief in the next few weeks and Wolf Pack Radio will be hiring a new manager. Insight and Brushfire plan to have a greater online presence and will reduce print copies of their pieces accordingly. Wolf Pack Radio’s listenership has increased in the last few weeks, according to Bradley.



Director of Event Programming shares final events for session



The Director of Event Programming Austin Lensch discussed the final events planned for this session, including Family Weekend from April 5-7. Families needed to sign a form by March 29 to participate in the event. Families will also receive a discount from the Silver Legacy Hotel and Casino and the Eldorado Hotel and Casino for this weekend only. On Friday, April 5, there will be an event at Wild Island in Sparks, where families can bowl, eat food and participate in other activities. On Saturday, April 6, families can come to the Joe Crowley Student Union to enjoy catered brunch, have a tour of the university and later on play a game. Finally, on Sunday, April 7, families can have lunch outside the Knowledge Center to say goodbye to their students.



On Thursday, April 11, the Northern Nevada Diversity Summit will be held at the Joe Crowley Student Union. Noor Tagouri, a Libyan-American journalist, will be speaking at 7:00 p.m. The goals of the NNDS is to present challenges the world faces and offer solutions and to provide a way for the community to discuss these issues.



The last event Lensch discussed was the Spring Concert. The Spring Concert is on Friday, April 19, at the Gateway Plaza. The performers for the event have not been announced yet. Students, faculty and members of the community can reserve tickets online.



Director of Legislative Affairs announces results of tabling, promotes Campus to Capitol event



Director of Legislative Affairs Katie Worrall promoted the Campus to the Capital event, which will be held on Friday, April 19 to give students an opportunity to lobby issues they see are important. Campus Escort will be available to take students to the capitol building in Carson City, Nevada. Worrall has a Givepulse sign up for students interested in the event. The Legislative Committee is also looking for students to be interviewed and filmed for ASUN’s social media page leading up to the event to try and promote the event to students. If an individual is interested in the event or participating in the video, they are urged to contact Worrall at directorlegislativeaffairs@asun.unr.edu.



Director of Diversity and Inclusion announces information for Cultural Festival



Director of Diversity and Inclusion Arezo Amerzada announced the Cultural Festival will take place on Wednesday, April 17, on the Knowledge Center lawn from 12-3 p.m. The Cultural Festival will have free food, music, performances and tables of diversity club organizations or departments. Clubs interested in tabling are urged to contact Amerzada at diversitydirector@asun.unr.edu.



LEGISLATION



Legislation passes in support for Open Educational Resources for students to have easier access to textbooks, other educational needs



Sen. Hayley Collins created a resolution in support for more professors to use OERs. OERs are any teaching materials provided online. Sen. Collins plans to work with the Wolf Shop to make an online catalog for the OERs. Sen. Collins did admit the Wolf Shop will not make as much money on physical textbooks if OERs become more commonly used.



The resolution passed unanimously.



Sen. Yeghiayan creates legislation to create commencement regalia for students with disabilities



Sen. Victoria Yeghiayan presented legislation in support of the creation of commencement regalia for students with disabilities. The university has approximately 2,600 students with disabilities. Students selected the color lilac for their tassels and cords. The regalia will be funded and distributed by the Disability Resource Center and will be available for spring 2019 commencement.



The resolution passed unanimously.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.

