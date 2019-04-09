Nevada Women’s Golf competed for the final time in the regular season as part of the Fresno State Classic held at the Copper River Country Club in Fresno, California on April 1-2. Freshman Danni Ujimori helped lead the Wolf Pack in the first day, finishing just a shot back from the lead. Ujimori struggled on the second day, sliding into 16th place tied with three others. As a team, women’s golf finished their time at the classic in sixth place.



In her third tournament of the year, Ujimori started the classic strong, shooting a par 72 in the opening round. She really found her stride in the second round though, shooting three under par and recording five birdies — Ujimori had eight total in her first day on the course.



Head coach Kathleen Takaishi praised Ujimori following her performance in Fresno.



“Danni Ujimori had a great tournament last week shooting 69 in her second round,” Takaishi said. “That should give her a lot of confidence going into our championship.”



Outside of Ujimori, senior Kaitlin Collom and freshman Victoria Gailey also posted strong performances on the opening day of the tournament. Collom recorded a season-low one under par in the first round, followed by a 77 in the second. She closed out the first day tied for 25th in a field of 77 athletes. Gailey continued her solid freshman campaign by going for two and three over par in the first two rounds respectively, putting Gailey in a tie for the 32nd placed position. The team finished in sixth place after the first day of competition in Fresno.



On day two, Nevada hung on to their sixth-place ranking in part from contributions from Gailey, Collom and Ujimori. Gailey repeated her first round performance by going two over par and pushing her six places higher on the individual leaderboards to a tie for the 26th place in the final round. Collom wrapped up her time in Fresno just a shot behind Gailey, placing her in a tie for 29th — she finished the tournament with an eight-over par through three rounds of play.



The highest finisher for the Wolf Pack was Ujimori, who tied for 16th. She began the day just a shot back from the leader, but couldn’t recreate her first-day success. Ujimori completed the tournament with a four-over par after posting a 79 in her final round on the course.



Takaishi is confident in her players as the team enters the upcoming championships, she believes practice on the course will translate to results come championship weekend.



“Katie Collom has been playing very solid the past few weeks,” Takaishi said. “I expect her to get hot and play well. Victoria Gailey is solid as usual. I know she will rise to the occasion. We have about a week left before we head out and look to put in a lot of work on the short game and start preparing for the golf course [where] we will play.”

Women’s golf will compete in the Mountain West Conference Championship held from April 15-17 in Palm Desert California at the Mission Hills Country Club.

