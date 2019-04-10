Nevada is finalizing contract talks with former UCLA head basketball coach Steve Alford, first reported by Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider for CBS Sports. If hired, Alford will replace former head coach Eric Musselman as the leader of the Wolf Pack men’s basketball team. Alford was fired from his coaching role at UCLA on New Year’s Eve following a 7-6 start for the Bruins this past season.



Alford has 24 years of head coach experience at the D-1 collegiate level, possessing a .654 lifetime win percentage. Alford began his coaching career in the 1995-96 season when he became the head at Missouri State. Since leaving Missouri State, Alford has gone on to coach for three other universities, Iowa, New Mexico and UCLA.



It was at New Mexico, Nevada’s Mountain West Conference opponent, where Alford began to make a name for himself. In his six seasons with the Lobo’s, Alford’s squad won at least 20 games each season. He led his team to four conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances over his tenure with the team.



Alford continued to achieve a level of moderate success up until this most recent season with the Bruins. Alford failed to win the Pacific Athletic Conference-12 title while at the helm for the Bruins — he did, however, win the PAC-12 tournament in the 2013-14 season. Additionally, he led the team to four NCAA tournament appearances over his five full seasons with the program. The Bruins made it to the sweet 16 three times over his time as head coach.



Contract details are unknown at this time, but before being fired by UCLA, Alford was making $4.4 million per year. Alford’s contract is not expected to reach quite that high, his contract while employed at New Mexico was $1.25 million. Nevada previously offered Musselman a pay increase in an effort to keep the former head coach in Reno. Mussleman’s new contract would have been worth around $2 million dollars, to secure Alford, Wolf Pack fans can expect a number closer to that end of the spectrum.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is made available.