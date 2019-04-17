File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush.

Camariah King announced she will leave Nevada and transfer for her senior season, per Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net on April 3.



King’s departure leaves the Nevada women’s team without its top-three scorers from this season. Seniors Jade Redmon and Terae Briggs left due to graduation. King ranked third on the Wolf Pack with 7.7 points on 30.2 percent from three-point range. She chipped in a team-high 2.6 assists per game this season.



King redshirted with a medical injury in 2016-17. She will be eligible as a graduate transfer at her next school.



Along with Redmon and Briggs, King was one of three players to average at least 30 minutes per game. She started 27 of 31 games this season and has one season of eligibility left.



Nevada head coach Amanda Levens noticed King’s work ethic throughout the season.



“She’s a grinder, someone who keeps pushing their limits,” Levens said earlier this season. “Camariah has shot 1,000 jumpers in the off-season and has continued to strengthen that part of her game. She’s in the gym before and after practice just working on getting better.”



King became a leader for a young Wolf Pack squad with six freshman this season, according to Levens.



“They call her the mom of the team,” she said. “She’s a great motherly figure and she’s taken them under her wing and even invited them to her house. She’s much more than a player to them.”



Despite the absence of Nevada’s top three scorers, several key players heading into their sophomore seasons will look to fill the void.



Guards Da’Ja Hamilton and Essence Booker can give the team such added depth in the backcourt. Booker totaled 168 points and started 12 games. Hamilton started eight games this season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 assists per game.



Forwards Imani Lacy and Emma Torbert can add some size in the paint and a scoring presence down low. Lacy ranked fourth on the team with 6.7 points per game and 4.0 rebounds in 26 games. Torbert played 15.7 minutes per game this season and led the team with a 35.5 three-point percentage.



“We’re a hungry bunch ready to compete,” Levens said earlier this season. “There may be more of a learning curve, but I don’t want to the team to anticipate any persistent struggles.”



King’s absence will leave younger members of the Pack to step up in her absence. The team will look to rebound after a 12-19 season.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.