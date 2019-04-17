Andrea Wilkinson/Nevada Sagebrush. Jordan Brown blocks Nate Grimes on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Lawlor Events Center. Brown put his name in the transfer portal this past week.

Six total players on the Nevada Men’s Basketball team have entered their names in the NCAA transfer protocol system. Jazz Johnson and Shamiel Stevenson are the only two scholarship players left on the current roster for next season. Stevenson would not be eligible to play until December if he stays on the roster.



Lindsey Drew



Fifth-year senior guard Lindsey Drew is the newest name added to the transfer portal, reported Evan Daniels of 247Sports. Drew didn’t play this season after undergoing hip surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals over his three seasons with the Pack. He was named to the 2017-18 Mountain West All-Defensive Team.



Jordan Brown



A five-star recruit during his senior year in high school, freshman Jordan Brown averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 10.1 minutes per game this season.



Brown was ranked as the No. 31 ranked recruit according to ESPN’s Top 100 recruits. A McDonald’s All-American, Brown was the highest prospect in program history.



The 6-foot-10 forward transferred from Woodcreek High School to Prolific Prep, a school in Napa, California. He averaged 21.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game his senior year.



Brown was recruited by newly-hired Nevada head coach and former UCLA coach Steve Alford. He chose Nevada over Arizona, UCLA and California.



Eric Parrish



Eric Parrish requested his release from his National Letter of Intent that he signed in November. The junior guard is still open to joining Nevada.



Parish was the No. 4 junior college prospect in the country and Nevada’s top-ranked recruit for the 2019 class. He played one season at Akron, tallying 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 51.7 percent shooting from the floor.



He transferred to Bossier Parish Community College for his sophomore season, averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor in 29 games.



Jalen Townsell



Wolf Pack guard/forward Jalen Townsell entered his name into the transfer portal on April 3. The Sparks, Nevada native walked-on at the university. He redshirted his freshman season and has four seasons of eligibility.



Townsell averaged 21.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in his senior season at Spanish Spring High School.



K.J. Hymes



Sophomore K.J. Hymes did not appear on the floor this season for the Wolf Pack. He redshirted with Nevada after signing with the team in the early spring period.



Hymes transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix for his senior season after three years at St. Mary’s High School. He averaged 12.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in his at St. Mary’s.



Jalen Harris



Junior guard Jalen Harris had to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules. Harris played his previous two seasons with Louisiana Tech.



The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.3 points per game, shooting 44.4 percent from behind the arc, appearing in 11 games during his sophomore season.



“Nevada is still my priority and I fully intend to meet with the new coach before making any decisions. I’ve gotten to know and love my teammates and coaches here,” Harris said in a Twitter message to Nevada Sports Net.



Harris is planning to meet with Alford and Nevada athletics director Doug Knuth.



Nisré Zouzoua



Senior guard Nisre Zouzoua averaged 1.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 126 total minutes on the hardwood with Nevada this season.



The 6-foot-2 guard played his first two seasons at Bryant. Zouzoua averaged 20.3 points per game with 92 made-threes on 36.6 percent shooting from deep, all of which led the Northeast Conference in his sophomore season.



JoJo Anderson



Junior guard JoJo Anderson did not suit up for the Wolf Pack this season due to the NCAA transfer rules. He averaged 11.1 points on 37.4 percent shooting from the field with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in 2017-18.



Mike Lewis II



Lewis II did not suit up for the Pack last season. Lewis II transferred from Duquesne mid-season after playing 12 games with the Dukes last season.



The junior guard averaged 5.6 points on 38.3 percent shooting, only playing 16.8 minutes per game last season. The 6-foot-1 guard played 31.5 combined minutes per game his first two seasons.

