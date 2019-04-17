REPORTS

President Jackson promotes campus hunger event

President Hannah Jackson promoted “A Conversation on Campus Hunger” — an event to discuss food insecurity on campus. There will be two guest speakers, President of Lead Minnesota Frankie Becerra and Vice President of Lead Minnesota Oballa Oballa. The event will be held April 18 in the Glick Ballrooms at the Joe Crowley Student Union from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Director of Event Programming advertises Spring Concert

Director of Event Programming Lensch promoted the Spring Concert planned by the Department of Event Programming.

The Spring Concert will be held on Friday, April 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Gateway Plaza outside the Joe Crowley Student Union. Boombox Cartel is headlining and Apollo James will be opening for the event. Student tickets are free but must be reserved online.

Director of Legislative Affairs encourages students to attend Campus to the Capitol advocacy training

Director of Legislative Affairs Worrall plans to have an advocacy training on April 16 to prepare students for the Campus to the Capitol event. The training plans to teach students about bills in the Nevada state legislature and how to contact Nevada representatives. The advocacy training will be held at the Center: Every Student, Every Story from 6 to 7:30 p.m. by Assemblywoman Sarah Peters and former assemblywoman Dr. Amber Joiner.

Worrall is looking for more students leaders to come and advocate their opinions to the Campus to the Capital event on April 19. Take Back the Pack leader plans to speak at the event.

Director of Campus and Public Relations discusses town hall

Director of Campus and Public Relations Mapuana Andrade shared there will be a town hall meeting on April 15 in Great Basin’s multipurpose room. Andrade is working with the Resident Hall Association for this event.

LEGISLATION

Sens. Ahmed, Aziz, Flangas create scholarship for transfer students

Sen. Abrahim Ahmed, Sen. Aamir Aziz and Vice President-elect Nicole Flangas wanted to create a book fund for transfer students because the university does not have scholarships for transfer students. The book fund will work with the Wolf Shop to create merit-based scholarships for these students.

There will be three, $500 scholarships awarded to nontraditional students for one academic year. The scholarship will not be renewable. In order to apply to the scholarship, students will need to be a part of ASUN, have a 2.75 GPA, be at least 25 years old or younger and be enrolled in at least 12 credits. The ASUN Transfer Scholarship will also award three, $500 scholarships, two scholarships in the fall and one in the spring. To apply, a transfer student will need to be a member of ASUN, have a 3.20 GPA, enrolled in at least 12 credits and entering their first or second fall or spring semester at the university as a transfer student.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Sens. Rogers, Flangas aim to create universally-accessible entrances to new buildings on campus

Sen. Jennifer Rogers and Vice President-elect Flangas created a resolution to create universally-accessible entrances on new buildings on campus. Both senators want entrances to be able to use by any student, faculty or community member to access the building without detours. The senators want the design of the entrances to be useful and marketable for students with varying abilities, accommodating to many individual preferences and abilities, easy to use, effective for the user, minimize hazards and to have the appropriate size and shape.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Sens. Green, Clemons pass legislation in support of distribution of donation information for Pack Provisions

Sen. Zachary Green and Sen. Troy Clemons’ resolution aimed to have deans from each college distribute information about Pack Provision donations to professors. The senators believe this can increase support for Pack Provisions. Pack Provisions is an organization who provides food and basic necessities for students. According to the senators, Pack Provisions has seen a higher demand for food. Their goal for this resolution is to get more resources for Pack Provisions.

The resolution passed unanimously.

President-elect Martinez adjourns 86th session of ASUN

President-elect Anthony Martinez concluded the Senate of the 86th session. Senators elected in 2018 will be finished with their duties. The Senate’s 87th session of ASUN begins Wednesday, April 17.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.