Nevada Basketball head coach Steve Alford named five members to his coaching staff for the upcoming 2019-20 season.



Craig Neal was named the associate head coach, while Kory Barnett and Bill Duany will make up the assistant coaching staff for the Wolf Pack. Kory Alford, the son of Steve Alford, will serve as the Pack’s director of player development. Brandon Chambers will remain as Nevada’s director of operations for his third season.



“I’m extremely fortunate to have assembled this staff,” Alford said in a press release. “The common theme of these men are exactly what I want in leading our student-athletes. They are men of faith, they have a love for family and all have a terrific history of winning. I’m so anxious to work alongside a group of men who are so well connected. Beginning day one we will start building our culture of Nevada basketball.”



For the past 10 months, Neal worked in Monaco as the country’s director of sport, where he oversaw 23 youth teams for the ASM Basketball Association. He was the former head coach of New Mexico from 2013-17, leading the Lobos to a 76-52 record.



Alford and Neal have experience courtside together. Neal worked under Alford during his seven-year tenure with New Mexico, helping the Lobos capture three Mountain West Conference Tournament titles and four regular season championships. Neal was promoted to head coach of New Mexico when Alford joined UCLA in 2013.



Neal played at Georgia Tech in college and earned All-ACC honors his senior year in 1988 when he set the conference record with 303 assists. He led the ACC averaging 9.5 assists per game, 11.6 in conference play. His 659 career assists were a school record when he graduated. Neal played on five teams that advanced to postseason play, the 1984 NIT and four NCAA Tournament teams. In 1985 Georgia Tech fell in the NCAA regional final to top-seed Georgetown and in the Sweet 16 in 1986.



Barnett worked under Alford for six seasons with the UCLA Bruins, serving as the program’s video coordinator and director of basketball operations. During their time together, UCLA reached the Sweet 16 in three-straight years from 2013-15. Barnett previously served as a graduate assistant for his alma mater, Indiana, from 2009-12.



Duany will make his Wolf Pack coaching debut after serving the past four years as an assistant coach at the University of New Orleans. He helped lead the Privateers to a 20-12 record as the team won the Southland Conference Tournament championship in 2016-17. That same season, New Orleans advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years.



Duany played two seasons at Eastern Illinois and his final two years at Indiana. He completed his bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Indiana in 2009.



Kory Alford has spent the last four seasons as the video analytics coordinator at UCLA. During his college career, Alford won three conference titles and two regular season championships with UCLA and New Mexico. This will be the second straight year where the head coach has one of his children as part of his coaching staff — Eric Musselman’s son, Michael, was a graduate assistant last season.



Chambers is heading into his third year as the Pack’s director of operations. During that time, he’s helped Nevada capture three consecutive Mountain West championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. Nevada is 86-17 overall and 44-10 in conference play during Chambers’ time with the Wolf Pack.



Nevada’s coaching staff will feature plenty of new faces as they prepare for the upcoming 2019-20 basketball season.

