When the NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday afternoon, not one Nevada former football player had their name called. Since then, four former members of the Pack have received opportunities to continue their dreams of playing pro football.



Two former defenders, Malik Reed and Jomon Dotson each received calls from professional teams following the conclusion of the draft. They are joined by quarterback Ty Gangi, who was the starter for the last two and half years for the Pack and long-snapper Wes Farnsworth.



Andrea Wilkinson/Nevada Sagebrush. Malik Reed looks up at the crowd in a game against Oregon State on Sept. 15, 2018. Reed signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Malik Reed

Coming into the final day of the NFL Draft, Reed was the top product available from Nevada. Unfortunately for the young edge rusher, his name was not called on draft day but he didn’t sit for long. Following the conclusion of the draft, Reed received a contract offer from the Denver Broncos. Reed signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent and is set to earn $495,000 if he makes the team’s day one roster. If the Broncos keep Reed for all three years of the contract, he will earn over $1.7 million.



In five years at Nevada, Reed was a constant force on the edge of the defensive line. He racked up over 11 forced fumbles — he led the Football Bowl Subdivision in career forced fumbles — and recorded 22 sacks over his tenure with the Wolf Pack. His sack total ranks him at fifth all-time in career sacks at Nevada.



At the conclusion of his senior season, Reed was awarded Nevada’s Golden Helmet Award, given to the team’s most valuable player. He shared the award with Gangi.



Jomon Dotson

Dotson joined Nevada just this last season but made quite an impact in that one season. Transferring from Washington State, Dotson started 11 games for the Wolf Pack being used primarily as a cornerback. He finished his senior season, third on the team with 75 tackles and was awarded Nevada’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year award.



The young cornerback will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in Chicago. Dotson was signed to the Bears the day after the draft came to a conclusion. His contract details are along the same line with Reed, as all undrafted free agents get the same base salary. The only difference comes if an individual player receives a signing bonus, something Dotson, nor Reed, earned.



File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush.

Ty Gangi

In his time as the Pack’s starting quarterback, Gangi solidified himself as the best quarterback to lead the Pack since Colin Kaepernick left. Gangi now gets a chance to continue his playing career, receiving a camp invite from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Currently, Gangi is the only rookie quarterback on Tampa Bay’s roster. Gangi will most likely have to compete with former undrafted quarterback Ryan Griffin for the team’s third position on the depth chart.



While at Nevada, Gangi competed in 32 games over his three seasons — he transferred twice prior, Colorado and Ventura College, before settling in the Wolf Pack. Gangi finished his collegiate career with a 60 percent completion percentage, 56 touchdowns and over 7,300 passing yards.



Wes Farnsworth

Former team captain and four-year starter, Farnsworth was regarded as one of the best long-snappers in college football last season. The Bishop Manogue graduate was signed by the Miami Dolphins shortly after the conclusion of the draft Saturday night. Farnsworth will compete for a starting role in Miami.



In four years at Nevada, Farnsworth never missed a game. He was named to the preseason All-Mountain West Conference team by sports writer Phil Steele. Before committing to Nevada, Farnsworth was being recruited by top programs like Ohio State, Nebraska and Washington.



Ryan Freeberg can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.

