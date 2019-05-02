The Nevada Wolf Pack’s inaugural Grit Run 5k brought hundreds of participants to the University of Nevada, Reno, on Saturday, April 27.



Attendees had the choice of running or walking while exploring the campus. The course took them around the Quad and sporting complexes such as William Peccole Park and John Sala Intramural Practice Fields before crossing the finish line at Mackay Stadium.



All proceeds toward the event helped benefit those with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, there are 30,000 people living with the disease and 70,000 people worldwide.



Kim Norvell, the wife of Nevada Football head coach Jay Norvell, was diagnosed at six months old and has battled the disease for 50 years.



Jay Norvell set up the event in hopes of generating more community interest.



“There’s no cure for this disease,” he said. “But we are so grateful through medical breakthroughs that she’s with us today. So, I thought this run and walk was a great way for the community to get involved.”



The Grit Run was an overall success. Several families stayed after for the post-exercise activities. Participants were able to cool down from the morning heat with a tailgate full of refreshments and tasty entrees.



A bounce house and miniature lawn games such as cornhole and hoola hoops were set up for children in attendance, as well.



For more information on the 5k Grit Run, visit the link here https://nevadawolfpack.com/news/2019/4/19/grit-run-5k-silver-and-blue-spring-game-set-for-april-27.aspx



Isaiah Burrows can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.


