Andrea Wilkinson/Nevada Sagebrush. Josh Zamora swings at a pitch on Saturday, April 6, at Peccole Park. Zamora and the Wolf Pack head to California for games against Sacramento State and San Jose State this week.

Nevada Baseball took the game against UC Davis on Tuesday but got swept by Fresno State this past weekend. Nevada’s current record is 25-23, with an 11-15 conference record.



April 30 vs UC Davis

A four RBI night from Joshua Zamora propelled Nevada to a 7-3 victory over UC Davis Tuesday. Nevada swept the two-game season series versus the Aggies.



Dalton Gomez toed the slab for the Pack Tuesday. He tossed a season-high seven innings, striking out four and allowing three earned runs in the winning effort. The final two innings were relieved by Shane Gustafson and Grant Ford, pitching two no-hit innings to seal the win.



Nevada racked up 11 hits, their sixth ten-plus hit game in their last seven games. Jaylen McLaughlin, Tyler Bosetti and Zamora had multi-hit performances for the Pack. McLaughlin went 3-5, crossing the plate three times on the evening.



UC Davis put two across in the third inning, but McLaughlin scored for the second time tying the contest at two.



Otis Statum Jr.’s first double of the year scored two runs, giving the Pack a 4-2 advantage in the fourth inning. The Aggies scored their third, and final run on the afternoon on their second sacrifice fly of the afternoon in the 6th, cutting the deficit to one run.



Nevada scored their final three runs on a Bosetti RBI single in the seventh inning, followed by a two-RBI double by Zamora to cap off his big afternoon.



May 3 vs Fresno State

Nevada dropped the first game of the three-game series 5-3 versus the Fresno State Bulldogs. Aside from Kaleb Foster’s three-run home run in the sixth inning, the Pack was unable to scratch across any other runs over the final three frames. Nevada stranded six runners on base in the contest.



Ryan Anderson struggled again, allowing four earned runs for his fifth consecutive start. The 6-foot-6 southpaw struck out three over 5.1 innings. Gustafson and Ford came in to relieve for the second consecutive game, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball combining for seven strikeouts over the 15 batters faced.



Weston Hatten remained hot from the plate, going 2-4 on the evening, extending his on-base streak to 17 consecutive games. Hatten is hitting .667 in his last three games, increasing his average to .313 on the season.

The Bulldogs drew first blood after an RBI single in the second inning by Nolan Dempsey. Neither team scored until the sixth inning when the Bulldogs scored three runs to increase their advantage to 4-0.



Foster’s three-run blast over the left field wall was his second of the season — his first since the season opener — put the Pack within one run. That’s all the Pack would get on the evening. McCarthy Tatum capped off a three-hit day with a home run in the seventh inning to give the Bulldogs some insurance runs.



May 4 vs Fresno State

Fresno State pitching was the story Saturday evening. The Bulldog staff surrendered three hits and one earned run, earning the series victory over Nevada in the 8-1 defeat.



Owen Sharts picked up his eighth loss on the season. The right-hander threw 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs in the losing effort. Bradley Bonnenfant and Josh Congress came in for the final 3.1 innings of relief. Bonnenfant, who pitched three of those innings, allowed two hits and two earned runs.



The Bulldogs were quick to strike again, mustering together a four-run first inning. That proved to be too much for the Pack, only scratching across one run on the following frame on a sacrifice fly from Bosetti.



Hatten increased his on-base streak to 18 games, as Nevada reached base only six times all game. Davis Moore threw a complete game with ten strikeouts on 110 pitches, earning his seventh victory on the year.



Two more runs reached on a fielding error from second baseman Keaton Smith in the third inning, increasing the Bulldog advantage to 6-1. The final blow came in the ninth inning after a two-run home run in the ninth, giving Fresno State their 11th multi-home run game of the year.



May 5 vs Fresno State

Nevada Baseball suffered their first conference series sweep on the season with the 8-2 loss to Fresno State on Senior Day.



Wolf Pack seniors Bradley Bonnefont, Kaleb Foster, Weston Hatten, Keaten Smith and Cooper Powell were honored prior to the contest.



Hatten’s 18-game on-base streak came to an end Sunday afternoon, going 0-4 with an RBI on a sac fly. Nick Seamons tallied his second three-hit performance going 3-4 and driving in Nevada’s only other run on the afternoon.



The Pack mustered together eight hits on the afternoon, after nine hits in the previous two games combined. They were unable to capitalize on opportunities, stranding nine runners on base.



Jake Jackson struggled early, surrendering three runs in just 0.1 inning. Jackson’s one out came out on a strikeout, picking up his third loss on the season. Fresno State notched first-inning runs for the third time this series, tallying five hits and three runs to secure an early lead.



Seamons’ RBI single came in the second inning to score Statum. The Bulldogs tacked on two runs in the third, two more in the fourth inning and one final in the sixth inning to take a commanding 8-1 lead.



The Pack hit the road to take on Sacramento State on May 7 before taking on San Jose State in their final conference series of the season this next weekend on May 10.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.

