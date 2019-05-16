File photo/Nevada Sagebrush The university quad as it sits roped off on April 15, 2014. All Spring 2019 commencement ceremonies have been moved indoors due to weather conditions.

Due to inclement weather conditions, all University of Nevada Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday have been moved to Lawlor Events Center, according to a student announcement sent to all university students. All ceremony times remain the same.



A nationwide coldfront bringing winds and temperatures in the 30’s on both Friday and Saturday led university officials to make the decision to relocate the ceremonies.



“There will be a large crowd in attendance of the ceremonies with a variety of ages, and the relocation is to support everyone’s safety and comfort,” said Melisa Choroszy of Enrollment Services. “Friday and Saturday morning will not be anywhere near comfortable outdoors.”



To keep the commencement ceremonies consistent, all ceremonies will be held inside for the entire weekend. The quad will remain set up on Thursday and Friday. Graduates and guests are allowed and encouraged to take photos outside in the quad, according to Choroszy.



Each ceremony focuses on particular majors, and both undergraduate and graduate degrees will be granted. Students receiving dual degrees may participate in more than one ceremony. More than 3,000 graduates will be receiving their diplomas this weekend.



Ceremonies will be taking place at either 8:00 a.m. or 4:45 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. General parking will be available and free in the Brian J. Whalen and West Stadium parking complexes during the ceremonies. Public parking areas will be designated for graduates, faculty, and guests. The Parking and Transportation services can provide maps and further information.



The shuttle service will be available two hours prior to each ceremony to transport guests from North Green lots, 17th street and West Stadium parking complex shuttle stops to the Jot Travis Building.



The decision to relocate the ceremonies will not benefit the university or any departments financially.

