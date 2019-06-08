Nevada forward Jordan Brown is headed to the desert.

The former five-star recruit announced on June 7 he will be transferring to the University of Arizona. The news was confirmed by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Jeff Goodman of Stadium and Evan Daniels of 247 Sports. Multiple other reports confirmed the news as well.

Brown entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11 after one season at Nevada. Once he entered the portal he visited two other Division-1 schools, Kentucky and Texas A&M, according to Rothstein.

“I want to begin by thanking the City of Reno for filling Lawlor every night and making it a great atmosphere for my first year of college. The love and support you showed us was something I’ll never forget … but with that being said, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my college career at the University of Arizona,” Brown said in a Twitter post on June 7.

The freshman forward averaged 3.0 points a game on a 50.6 shooting percentage. In addition, he also averaged 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks over 10.1 minutes per game with the Pack last season. He was the first McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit in school history.

Brown started one game last season against the San Jose State Spartans on Jan. 9, but fifth-year senior Trey Porter was the primary center in the starting lineup for the Pack last season.

Despite this, Brown was still impactful off the bench throughout the year and even showcased his five-star potential from time-to-time. He poured in a season-high 16 points on a 6-8 shooting effort against California Baptist on Nov. 19. Brown was also utilized as a plug-and-play big, exuding a lot of energy on both ends of the floor.

Due to NCAA Transfer Rules, Brown will have to sit out 2019-20 as a redshirt freshman. Arizona will also have to make room for him if he’s to take a scholarship.

Brown’s departure to the Wildcats leaves Nevada without much size down low. His 6-foot-11-inch size was useful in pick-and-roll situations and clogging the paint defensively.

With Brown’s departure, there are nine players on the Wolf Pack’s roster. Guards Lindsey Drew, Jazz Johnson, Nisre Zouzoua, Jalen Harris and forward K.J. Hymes will return. Swingman Jalen Townsell is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Incoming recruits include 6-foot-9-inch power forward Zane Meeks from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and Kane Milling, a 6-foot-4-inch combo guard from Espoirs Limoges, France. Forward Warren Washington, a transfer from Oregon State, will sit out the season.

