Long-time Nevada football assistant and staff member Micheal Bradeson has died following a multi-year fight with cancer. The Nevada Football twitter account announced the news on Tuesday, June 11.



“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of our friend Mike Bradeson, a longtime @NevadaFootball assistant coach and staff member. Our hearts and thoughts are with April and Drew, and the hundreds of Pack student-athletes that Coach Brad mentored over the years,” the tweet wrote.



Bradeson served as the community relations coordinator for the athletic department but was also in charge of handling the business of the Block N Society. The society helps connect former Pack athletes with their former teammates and respective programs.



His most prominent roles at Nevada were his two stints as an assistant coach, stretching from 1986-91 and again from 2010-16. In over a decade with Nevada, he worked in multiple roles, including secondary coach and defensive coordinator. He also spent time with UNLV, Cal and Boise State as an assistant coach throughout his 35-year coaching career.



Bradeson wasn’t just a coach, however, as he was also a student of the game, playing his college ball at Boise State. His efforts at cornerback helped lead the Broncos to a Division I-AA national championship in 1980. Prior to transferring to Boise State, Bradeson played quarterback at Contra Costa College, a junior college in San Pablo, Calif.



Bradeson will be remembered by many for his off the field prowess. He was regarded as a great mentor to those around him.



The loss of this legendary Nevada coach has left the Wolf Pack athletics community mourning. From former players such as Korey Rush to current head coach Jay Norvell, many have expressed their sorrows and sympathy to Bradeson and his family.



Bradeson is survived by his wife, April, and son, Drew.



