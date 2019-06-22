Andrea Wilkinson/Nevada Sagebrush. Jordan Caroline for the best play to make in a game against UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Lawlor Events Center. Caroline signed with the LA Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former Nevada forward Jordan Caroline as an undrafted free agent, according to multiple sources.



Caroline averaged 17.0 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season with the Wolf Pack. He recorded 18 double-doubles and had 45 for his career, the most in Mountain West Conference history.



The versatile 6-foot-7 forward was utilized all over the court with Nevada. Caroline was slotted in as a small-ball center to speed up the pace and was primarily slotted in at the starting forward to generate a large chunk of the offense.



A Champagne, Illinois native, Caroline transferred from the University of Southern Illinois and spent the final three seasons with the Pack. He ranks sixth in school history in career points and fifth in rebounds.



Wolf Pack fans at Lawlor Events Center often played the song “Sweet Caroline” during timeouts or breaks in the action, something the 23-year-old has grown to appreciate.



“I hear it, but I just try to stay focused on the game,” he said last season. “It’s a bit hard not to hear it, but I like it.”



On the court, Caroline will be around any loose ball due to his relentless hustle and drive. His bulky 215-pound helped him drive to the paint and pick up second chance opportunities against 7-footers.



While Caroline battles for his points down low, he’s improved his 3-point range via the catch-and-shoot and off the dribble. He shot 36.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.



“He heard that was something he had to improve upon and he’s done that,” former Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said last season. “He shoots at all hours of the night.”



Caroline can potentially join a Lakers squad with just six players on the active roster. Fellow teammate Cody Martin was picked 36th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, the only Nevada player to be drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.

