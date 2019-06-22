Nevada Wolf Pack guard/forward Cody Martin is headed back to his home state.

A Mocksville, N.C. native, Martin was drafted 36th overall in the second round by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He is the highest NBA pick from Nevada since Luke Babbitt was picked 16th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010. Armon Johnson went 34th to the Portland Trailblazers that same year.

Martin, 23, stuffed the stat sheet last season. He averaged 12.1 points on 50.5 percent shooting with 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The lanky 6-foot-7-inch swingman ranked third in the Mountain West Conference in assists. Additionally, he was fifth in the MWC in steals per game.

Whether in the open or half-court set, Martin helped steer the reins of Nevada’s potent offense. He kept his eyes up the floor and displayed great court vision to find open shooters or cutters to the paint.

“He’s got the keys to the car, he runs the show and calls me off on some plays,” former Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said last season. “He’s a next-level point guard with a great basketball IQ.”

Defensively, Martin’s wingspan and versatility on the perimeter bothered opposing ball handlers, often leading to steals and breakaway slams in transition. He was named the 2017-18 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Martin was a third-team All-Mountain West in 2018-19 and earned All-Mountain West second team honors in 2017-18.

Joined by his twin brother Caleb, Martin transferred to Nevada after two seasons at North Carolina State University. In his two seasons with the Pack, Nevada’s “big three” consisting of Jordan Caroline and the Martin twins vaulted Nevada to two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. The Wolf Pack made a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017-18 and fell in the first round against the Florida Gators in this year’s tournament.

