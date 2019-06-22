File photo/Nevada Sagebrush Two fraternity members pose with a man while handing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for community service. The IIFC added three more fraternities to their council on Thursday, June 20.

The Independent Interfraternity Council announced three more fraternities had joined their council on Thursday.



In a press release, the IIFC announced Lambda Chi Alpha, Alpha Sigma Phi and Kappa Sigma were joining the independent council. The three fraternities have been disaffiliated from the University of Nevada, Reno, since the end of the Spring 2019 semester after declining to resign the university agreement.



The addition of the three fraternities to the IIFC brings the independent council to nine total fraternities. Alongside the three new additions are Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha Order, Zeta Psi, Theta Chi, Pi Kappa Phi and Alpha Epsilon Pi.



Kappa Sigma joined the IIFC during the Spring 2018 semester but left after a few months due to conflicts with their national chapter, according to IIFC President Will Schab. They remained independent for the rest of 2018 before resigning the university agreement in the beginning of 2019.



Schab said the IIFC Executive Board took a vote to determine whether they would bring in the three fraternities or not. According to Schab, there were no major causes for concern with any of the fraternities.



The IIFC was created in Spring 2018 after five fraternities declined to sign the agreement with the university.

