Law enforcement personnel line Virginia Street Friday, July 5 after an explosion in Argenta Hall. The University of Nevada, Reno, is looking for donations from the community for displaced students.

After the explosion in Argenta Hall Friday afternoon, around 200 students have been left displaced.

Students living in Argenta Hall were moved down the street to Peavine Hall temporarily. The University of Nevada, Reno, is calling for donations of certain items for students in need.

The university posted on Facebook calling for:

Walmart gift cards ($20 increments)

Clothing and flip flops

Phone chargers (iPhone and Android)

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion)

Non-perishable food items

The donations can be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Sierra Hall at 1001 N. Virginia Street. For more information, please call 775-682-8241 or 775-784-1113.

The university’s Counseling Services are offering resources to students affected by the situation as well. Services include both group sessions and individual consultations.

Group Debrief Process:

Saturday, July 6, 2019 – 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Group debrief for students/staff at Peavine Hall.



Sunday, July 7, 2019 – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Group debrief for students/staff at Peavine Hall.



Tuesday, July 9, 2019 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Drop-in debriefing group at Counseling Services (PSAC 420).



Wednesday, July 10, 2019 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Drop-in debriefing group at Counseling Services (PSAC 420).

Individual drop-in support consultations are available everyday until Saturday, July 20 in the Pennington Student Achievement Center from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dean of Students Kimberly Thomas took to social media to express her gratitude for the community’s support during this time. Companies including Walmart, Apple and Doughboys Reno donated food, toiletries and chargers to students displaced.