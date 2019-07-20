File photo/Nevada Sagebrush. Jordan Caroline for the best play to make in a game against UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Lawlor Events Center. Caroline signed with the LA Lakers the morning of July 20.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed former Pack forward Jordan Caroline to their roster this morning. At this time, the terms and details of the deal have not been disclosed, per team rules.



Caroline, who went undrafted this year, previously signed a free-agent deal with the Lakers to play on their Summer League team. He has since competed in the California Classic and Vegas Summer League Classic.



The former Wolf Pack forward averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in five Summer League games. He averaged 20.6 minutes per contest and shot 45 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from behind the arc.



Caroline began his career at Southern Illinois — playing only one season there — before transferring to Nevada, sitting out the 2015-16 season. He was a three-time All-Mountain West player for Nevada and averaged a career 16.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting. In addition, he managed 9.1 rebounds over 35.2 minutes per game in his three seasons at Nevada. Caroline eclipsed his career averages when in his senior season, the 6-foot-7-inch forward averaged 17.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.



The Mountain West’s all-time leader in rebounds, Caroline also holds the Mountain West record for most career double-doubles with 45. He helped lead the Pack to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2017-18. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 39 percent shooting in five career NCAA Tournament appearances.



The 230-pound wing is a gritty player on both sides of the floor, always fighting for a rebound and has an incredibly high motor. If Caroline can keep improving on his outside jumper, he can potentially open some minutes on the floor.



The Los Angeles Lakers will open preseason play on Oct. 5 on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

