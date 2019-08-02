Photo courtesy of UNR

Wolf Pack Tower as it stands Thursday, Aug. 1. The university has signed a contract with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to secure the West Tower (“Sky Tower”) of Circus Circus Reno, a newly-remodeled, non-gaming tower.

The University of Nevada, Reno, and Eldorado Resorts, Inc,. reached an agreement on Thursday, Aug. 1 to provide 1,300 students with housing at the West Tower, renamed Wolf Pack Tower, of Circus Circus Reno after the July 5 explosions at Argenta Hall.



The lease agreement between the university and Eldorado resorts is approximately $21.675 million. The amount comes from part of the university’s claim through its insurance. Student fees and tuition will not be used to pay for the agreement.



Shannon Ellis, Vice President of Student Services said the agreement began approximately two and a half weeks ago.



“We are happy to see our plan for a seamless integration of Wolf Pack Tower into the University’s housing experience realized,” said President Marc Johnson in a press release. “The University community is fortunate that our longtime community partner Eldorado Resorts understands what the needs of our program are and has agreed to work with us on transitioning their property into a residence space where our students will live, study and thrive. We’re also grateful to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents for recognizing the urgency of housing so many students in such a short time, and moving quickly in unanimous support of our efforts to secure the needed housing.”



Ellis said the university is working to ensure Wolf Pack Tower is ready for students for NevadaFit, which begins on move-in day Saturday, Aug. 17 and for the remaining students moving in on Thursday, Aug. 22. The Office of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services is working to get room assignments out this week.



Wolf Pack Tower is a stand-alone, non-gaming, 28-floor tower. Students living in Wolf Pack Tower will have separate, non-gaming entrances and exits to the building and security. All entrances and exits will be watched by university employees and a key-card system will be utilized for entry into the building. University Police Services will also provide routine patrols. Policy rules and regulations will be consistent with the other residence halls.



Ellis confirmed the Tower will house students who would have lived in Argenta and Nye Halls, which are predominantly freshmen.



Every single occupancy room in Wolf Pack Tower will have a king-sized bed while in double occupancy rooms there will be two queen-sized beds. All rooms will have a TV, mini-refrigerator, private bathroom, desks, dressers and monthly cleaning service. Students will need to provide their own linens.



Wolf Pack Tower is around 0.25 miles from the south end of campus and one mile from the Joe Crowley Student Union. The university also plans to contract with a private bus company to operate shuttles.



“We are honored to be able to partner with the University in providing a workable solution to its unexpected student housing needs,” said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc in a press release. “Eldorado Resorts will do everything within our reach to ensure that Wolf Pack students are provided a quality living experience and we look forward to wishing them a warm welcome back to school next month.”



Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.