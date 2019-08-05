On Monday, August 5 at 9 a.m., the University of Nevada, Reno, police services will be conducting testing on all campus crisis communication forms. These tests may include:

An outdoor, on-campus notification system that will produce an audible alert, tone, or siren and may be followed by a spoken notification on the main university campus. In the event of an emergency, this platform will be used to notify students of the event and give instructions. In the event of an alert, students should seek a safe location and monitor media reports, e-mails, computer monitor screens and emergency texts.

SMS text and/or e-mail alert.

Posts to the University Twitter page, University Facebook page and University Police Services Facebook page.

A scrolling banner on on-campus public monitors, an emergency information banner on the University’s main website and computers university-wide.

A voice notification of the test on AM radio station 1670

This station is administered by University Police Services and is one of the platforms the university will use in a large-scale emergency situation to provide information about an event as well as institutional closures.

The university police services offer valuable resources for students such as on-campus emergency blue light phones that provide direct line to police services in the event of an emergency, the Safe Pack safety app for mobile devices, and free women’s self defense classes.

More information about safety tips and training can be found on the police services page on the university’s website.