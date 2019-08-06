Caleb Martin lays the ball up against Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Former Nevada basketball standouts Caleb and Cody Martin have reconnected in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets officially announced they’ve signed both Martin twins to contracts on Wednesday, July 31. Cody Martin signed a three-year deal, while Caleb Martin signed a partially guaranteed contract. The contract details were confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cody Martin was selected 36 overall by Charlotte in the 2019 NBA Draft. The former Wolf Pack guard/forward averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over his five games in the summer league. Additionally, he also averaged 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over those five match-ups.

Caleb Martin went undrafted, but was added to Charlotte’s summer league roster following the draft. The former Wolf Pack guard didn’t play due to an undisclosed injury that kept him away off the court.

In two seasons with Nevada, Caleb and Cody Martin helped propel the Wolf Pack to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances including a trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 2017-18.

Cody Martin averaged 12.1 points per game and led the Mountain West Conference with 167 assists last season. He was named to the Mountain West All-Defensive Team and All-MW Third Team to cap-off solid years for the pair of fifth-year seniors.

Caleb Martin averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game, thanks in part to a 40.9 shot percentage from the floor and 33.8 percent from three-point range. Like his brother, he was named to the MW All-Defensive Team and All-MW First Team in his final season with Nevada.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at rfreeberg@nevada.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.

