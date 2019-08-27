Jayme Sileo/Nevada Sagebrush. Flags representing the various schools of the Mountain West Conference fly atop the south side of Mackay Stadium at the University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday, Aug. 25.Nevada has been in the Mountain West Conference since.

The Mountain West Conference announced their scholar-athletes over the summer. The conference named a total of 867 student-athletes to the list, a record for the conference. Among the record number of students, were 75 Nevada athletes.

To be qualified as a scholar-athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a GPA of 3.5 over the course of two academic semesters.

Leading Nevada athletics in most scholar-athletes was the Women’s track and field team with 19 honorees. The next closest was Women’s soccer with 10.

Among the 867 that were honored by the MW, 92 individuals received distinguished recognition with a GPA of 4.0. Of those 92, five are Wolf Pack athletes. Those include Lucas Weber, Danielle Lew, Julia Jensen, Daniel Dudockin and Agnese Mulatero. Lew and Jensen, both of whom play on the softball team, are the only Nevada athletes to be from the same sport.

Weber is the sole 4.0 representative for Nevada football. Heading into the season as a fifth-year senior, Weber has already graduated but was granted an additional year of eligibility. A leader for Nevada football, Weber started 11 of 12 games a season ago as linebacker and will be heavily relied upon again this season.

As previously mentioned, Lew and Jensen both play for Nevada softball. Jensen, the only sophomore on the team to be named a scholar-athlete, is a local product as she played her high school ball at Reed High School in Sparks. Lew is one of four freshmen Nevada softball players to be named to the 75 person list. Before coming to Nevada, Lew was previously named a scholar-athlete all four years of high school.

Dudockin was a freshman on the Men’s tennis team last season, coming to Nevada all the way from Kibbutz Kefar Masaryk, Israel. As a freshman, Dudockin tallied eight total wins and will look to improve on that heading into this season.

Rounding out the list of perfect 4.0 students is Mulatero. Mulatero represents Nevada track and field in the hurdles event. Originally from San Secondo di Pinerolo, Italy, Mulatero specializes in the 100m and 60m hurdles, claiming gold in both events at the U18 and U20 championships. U18 and U20 are two of the top athletics championships held in Europe.

Previously, the record highest number of athletes honored by the conference was 789, back in 2017-18. Though it wasn’t a record, Nevada did see an uptick in the number of students honored this year compared to last. Last year, 64 Pack athletes were among those honored by the MWC.

Ryan Freeberg can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.