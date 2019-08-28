Ryan Freeberg/Nevada Sagebrush The Nevada volleyball team huddles together prior to the start of their yearly scrimmage. The scrimmage is held every August in the Virginia St. Gym.

Aug. 20 Silver and Blue Scrimmage

Nevada volleyball held its annual Silver and Blue scrimmage in the Virginia Street Gym on Aug. 20. The Blue team showed early dominance, winning the first three sets. Despite dropping the first three, the silver team got their revenge as they took the last two sets.

The first game was close, as the blue squad narrowly squeaked out a 25-23 win. It was the closest match of the first three sets, with the blue team winning by at least seven points in the other match-ups.

Coach Lee Nelson rotated team composition five different times experimenting to see how different squads would with each other.

Multiple freshmen got their first taste of college action including Mandalay Rennon and Savanna Maker. Freshmen Sydney Petersen and Andrea Alcaraz also saw the court for Nevada.

With depth on their roster, and using last year as motivation, the Pack looks to make a run at a Mountain West Championship. After their annual inter-squad scrimmage, Nevada will face the University of the Pacific in a scrimmage on Friday, August 23 in the Virginia Street Gym.

Aug. 23 Scrimmage vs University of the Pacific

Wolf Pack volleyball competed against the University of the Pacific in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 23. Head coach Nelson mixed in the experience of upperclassmen, while also letting the freshmen shine. Unfortunately for the Wolf Pack, it wasn’t enough, as they fell by a score of 3-2.

The Pack started strong, winning set one 28-26, but struggled over the next two matches. Nevada didn’t taste victory again until the fourth, winning 25-21, forcing the contest to a fifth set, which was won by Pacific.

The underclassmen got to see ample playing time behind the leadership of veterans such as Kayla Afoa, Camryn Rocha and Dalyn Burns.

Nevada has no time to dwell on the loss, as they now turn their sights to the Sacramento State Invitational. The Pack will take on CSU Bakersfield and Canisius College in a doubleheader to open the invitational. Both of these matchups will be held on Aug. 30. The tournament will come to a conclusion on Aug. 31 with a match against the host, Sacramento State.