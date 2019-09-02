Marc Johnson gives update on construction on campus

President Johnson addressed the Senate to say the Engineering Building construction is on schedule. He estimated development inside will begin in the winter and the building will be completed by summer 2020.

President Johnson also said there is construction in laboratory buildings for chemistry, physics and Mackay Science. President Johnson said they are being updated for a new neuroscience research lab.

President Johnson plans to move facilities in the Gateway Precinct. He said he has met with an architect to construct the next three buildings—first being a parking garage, then a college of business building and a life sciences building. President Johnson predicts when the new business building is constructed, the Ansari Business Building will be emptied for other colleges and programs to fill.

Heather Turk announces MyNevada 2.0’s upgrade

Heather Turk, the university registrar, announced MyNevada 2.0 will be upgraded on Monday, Sept. 23. Turk said the current system was not efficient and not user-friendly. MyNevada 2.0 will go offline Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 3:00 p.m.

REPORTS

Director of Campus Wellness, Claudia Feil collaborates with Student Health Center

Director of Campus Wellness, Claudia Feil will be working with the Student Health Center to create an event for Wednesday, Sept. 11 to discuss loneliness. Feil said the specific time is unknown but will most likely take place in the middle of the day.

