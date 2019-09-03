Andrea Wilkinson/Nevada Sagebrush. Malik Reed looks up at the crowd in a game against Oregon State on Sept. 15, 2018. Reed signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Former Nevada linebacker, Malik Reed, has officially made the roster of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

Reed signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft. As his former free-agent status implies, he went unselected during the three-day draft process. Reed was notified by a reporter of the roster move following the team’s preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 29.

“It’s amazing, you know that’s always the goal. Coming in as an undrafted free agent, you know you don’t have a spot so you have to go out there and fight for everything that you want,” said Reed during an interview following the game. “So, that’s amazing to hear that.”

While as a member of the Wolf Pack, Reed amassed quite a stat sheet. Over the course of four-seasons at Nevada, Reed totaled 134 tackles—including 38.5 behind the line of scrimmage—and 22 sacks. Of those 22 sacks, 16 came in his final season with the Wolf Pack.

Following the 2018-19 season, Reed was selected by Pro Football Focus as the No. 1 pass rusher in the Mountain West Conference. PFF cited that Reed caused pressure on 21 percent of all his pass-rushing snaps during that final season.

After being signed to the 90-man preseason roster for Denver, Reed made the most of his opportunity.

Appearing in just three games with the Broncos this preseason, Reed posted quite a respectable preseason. He finished with four sacks and 10 tackles, seven of which were solo stops.

Denver, and all NFL teams, had to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 prior to the start of the regular season. Reed will have to continue to impress, as per NFL rules, only 46 players can be dressed during games for each team.

Reed’s first opportunity to play in a regular-season NFL game will come on Monday, Sept. 9, when Denver hits the road to play the Oakland Raiders.

