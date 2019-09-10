Jayme Sileo / Nevada Sagebrush

The Equal Opportunity and Title IX office as it stands Monday, Sept. 9. EOTIX launched an updated feature which allows students to report violations of Title IX anonymously.

The University of Nevada, Reno, launched an updated version of a feature on the Title IX section of the website which allows students to report violations of Title IX anonymously.

The new software system implemented a way to make the site more campus-friendly and assists the Title IX office with functions such as getting out notices and tracking and maintaining cases.

Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sex, which includes sexual misconduct. The Title IX also allows students to report acts of hate and discrimination.

The updated anonymous reporting feature that is offered while submitting an incident report allows students to submit an incident report with the types of misconduct and description of incidents without having to include their name if they don’t want to.

Maria Doucettperry, Title IX Coordinator at the university encourages students to report any instances of discrimination or misconduct to the Title IX office, whether it’s anonymous or not.

“A lot of people don’t want to report. We can alleviate some of that hesitance that comes with reporting if it’s anonymous,” said Doucettperry. “ I think that there would definitely be incidents that we would not know about if we didn’t have the anonymous reporting option. It gives people a way to report to us confidently.”

The Title IX office is able to do more programming when more reports are submitted and university officials have a clearer idea of what is going on on campus.

“The goal is to at least be aware of what’s going on. If we know that there’s an issue, we can do some programming or preventative work to try to address that as an issue for our campus,” said Doucettperry.

Additional resources are offered on the Equal Opportunity & Title IX section of the university website.

The university offers confidential resources for students, including on-campus counseling services and the Student Health Center.

There is also a crisis call center located off campus that is available 24/7.

Kennady Pine can be reached at kpine@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter at @NevadaSagebrush