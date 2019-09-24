Kyle Pulek/Nevada Athletics. Nevada freshman Brandon Talton kicks a field goal in a win over UTEP on Sept. 21, 2019. Talton is now one of only two kickers in the nation to go 9-9 on field goals this year.

So far this season, Pack fans have loved what they have seen from their special teams unit.

Freshman placekicker Brandon Talton took Reno by storm on opening night, after kicking a game-winning 56-yard field goal to cap off a 34-31 comeback victory over Purdue.

“I just calmed down, took my steps and kicked it,” Talton said postgame. Luckily it went through and I’m just happy we got the win.”

After not knowing he would get the starting role until 11 a.m. on opening day, Talton has not disappointed. Talton is one of four kickers in the NCAA to have a perfect 9-9 mark. His 56-yarder is currently the second-longest in the nation.

In Nevada’s 19-13 victory over Weber State, Talton became the first Nevada kicker since Brett Jaekle in 2008 to hit four field goals in a single game.

“I’ve just been able to put the ball where it needs to be,” he said. “The rest of the guys on offense and defense have put me in a good position to capitalize on those opportunities.”

Nevada has also seen solid production from punter Quinton Conaway. The senior has punted for an average of 44.6 yards, ranking fourth in the Mountain West Conference and No. 26 in the nation among qualified FBS punters.

Conaway has made 19 punts for a total of 848 yards, including five punts of 50-plus yards, tied for fourth-most in the conference. His rugby-style punts have put opposing offenses in rough field position, pinning them inside the 20-yard line five times—tied for fourth-most in the conference.

Winning a football game sometimes entails a team to be dominant in all three facets—offense, defense and special teams. In the second-half versus Purdue, that was the case, which led to the 17-point comeback. In the Weber St. victory, despite only putting up 19 points, the Pack indeed dominated all three facets.

If Nevada football continues its early season success, it will largely be on the feet of Conaway and Talton.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.