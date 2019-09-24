REPORTS

Assistant Director Event Programming Hayden Grant discusses Homecoming

Assistant Director of Event Programming Hayden Grant discussed ASUN sponsored events for Homecoming 2019. The theme for homecoming is ‘All Roads Lead You Home’.

Grant stated there will be a blood drive event collaborated with ASUN and Vitalant called “Pack your Blood Bag” on Monday, Sept. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Knowledge Center.

There will be an Undie Run event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Gateway Plaza in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union at 8-10 p.m. The Undie Run is a charity event where students strip off their clothes and donate them to the local charity.

There will be a pageant on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. called Pitstop Pageant in the Joe Crowley Student Union. This pageant will see who will be crowned Royalty of Homecoming.

There will be an event called Howl Fest on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m on the Quad. Students will participate in carnival theme events, games and vendors. There will also be fireworks at the end of the event.

Grant ended his report by promoting the Community Team Up from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of the KC. Students who participate will learn about the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project and drink free boba.

Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Ayanna Releford reveals plans for Coming Out Day

The Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Ayanna Releford discussed plans for an event for National Coming Out Day on Oct. 10 in the KC. She announced she will be working with Queer Student Union to discuss being a member of LGBT on campus.

Director of Campus and Public Relations, Kristen de Guzman announces town hall date

Director of Campus and Public Relations Kristen de Guzman announced the town hall meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m. on Wolf Pack Tower’s second floor. The town hall is a collaboration between ASUN and the Resident Hall Association and moderated by President Martinez and RHA President Serena Phan. The town hall will also be structured to include introductions, small group discussions and large group discussions. Only students will be allowed to participate in this town hall. Because of this, students will need to show their Wolf Cards to get into the event. There will be a survey after the town hall.

De Guzman also encouraged students to read the recent Sagebrush article addressing white supremacists on campus. She advised senators to remember things they say in the media are a reflection of ASUN.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush