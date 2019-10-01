File Photo / Nevada Sagebrush

A crowd of over 4,000 gaze at Bernie Sanders in Gateway Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 18. ASUN hosted an event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for National Voter Registration Day.

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada hosted a National Voter Registration event where students could register to vote at the Joe Crowley Student Union on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

ASUN’s Senator for the College of Liberal Arts and Civic Engagement Chair Conner Doyle estimates around 150 students registered to vote during the event.

Doyle believes civic engagement is important because it is how individuals interact with their community. He believes it is how people come together to make a change in their society.

“It is so important that people in general register to vote because that is one of the only way the common citizen interacts with their democracy. It is essential that students vote because they are the future of our nation, states, communities and neighborhoods. We will hold the jobs and create the jobs for the future and it is important we have a say in the direction our government is headed in.”

Doyle said his committee is planning to create more events around voter registration and is working with the Center of Student Engagement to go into local high schools to register students to vote.

“One event I can think of is ‘Don’t Be a Zombie Voter Walk’ which is having student government officers go out and register people to vote and inform them on knowledge for the upcoming election,” Doyle said.

Students interested in obtaining an absentee ballot can send the ballot to the Center of Student Engagement in the Joe Crowley Student Union. ASUN will administer the ballots to students.

“It is important to stay informed in politics and candidates because candidates are the vehicles for the policy process and directly make decisions that can influence or even change an individual’s everyday life,” Doyle said.

Student Organizations on Campus

The Young Democrats is a student-run organization on campus. Vice President Mattie Stuart describes the organization as one that wants to get Democrats elected into office. They are currently working on recruitment, getting students involved in Democratic presidential campaigns and coordinating events for students to volunteer at and attend.

“It is important to vote because voting is the public’s direct access to policy in the United States,” Stuart said. “By voting, the people choose the candidates that they believe best represent their interests. If people do not vote, they are giving up any say they have in how the country is run.”

The Young Republicans are a student-run organization on campus. President Tanner Durfee’s goal with the organization is to promote a conservative message at the university, student engagement and getting students registered to vote. He describes the Republican party as the party to promote small government, fiscal responsibility and the American dream.

“In anything, we are the next generation,” Durfee said. “It’s wrong for people in Washington or Carson City that don’t really understand young people, who don’t really understand things that we know to be true. We are trying to get people involved and we want their voices to be heard.”

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Sen. Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet serves as a senator for Colorado. His platform supports raising the federal minimum wage to $12 per hour, eliminating the electoral college, a ban on assault weapons, a path of citizenship for Dreamers and legalizing marijuana. In RealClearPolitics, Sen. Bennet polled a 0.9 percent.

“To me, one of the great injustices in this country is that our education system is reinforcing income inequality, not liberating kids from it,” Sen. Bennet said in a Twitter post. “Your zip code or your parents’ income should not determine the quality of your school. #YouthVoice”

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Joe Biden previously served as Vice President during the Obama administration. Biden was also a senator of Delaware. His platform supports the abolishment of the death penalty, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, two-year colleges should be free, developing new nuclear technologies, a voluntary buyback gun program and to expand Medicare. In RealClearPolitics, Biden leads the polls with a 28.4 percent.

“Across the country, health care premiums are rising because of President Trump,” Joe Biden said in a Twitter post. His attempts to tear down Obamacare have rattled the insurance marketplace and driven up costs for hard working Americans. It’s unacceptable.”

Sen. Cory Booker

Cory Booker serves as a senator for New Jersey. He was the first African American to serve in the position. His platform supports student debt reforms, voting rights after prison, creating a gun licensing program, creation of Medicare for all, increasing the defense budget and reverse the 2017 corporate cut. In RealClearPolitics, Sen. Booker polled a 1.8 percent.

“This team,” Sen. Booker said in a Twitter post. “Whether it’s sharing your stories of resilience on the campaign trail, inspiring those around you with your commitment to seeking justice, or lifting others with your positivity, you never fail to motivate me.”

Gov. Steve Bullock

Steve Bullock serves as the Governor of Montana. His platform supports universal background checks for purchasing guns, expanding coverage for Medicare, keeping the “Wall” if experts believe it is useful, letting the states decide whether to legalize marijuana and not using tariffs to punish foreign countries. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Gov. Bullock polled a 0.3 percent.

“It’s never been more important that we fight alongside our workers for better pay, benefits, and job security,” Gov. Bullock said in a Twitter post. “I’ve fought for unions my whole life, and I’ll be your voice in the White House.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg serves as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. His platform supports eliminating mandatory minimum sentences, eliminating private prisons, have broad paid family and medical leave plans, study reparations and cancel some student debt. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Mayor Buttigieg polled a 5.3 percent.

“Providing every single American with quality health insurance isn’t just my plan, it’s our cause,” Buttigieg said in a Twitter post. “But while others say it’s Medicare for All or nothing, I say it’s Medicare for All Who Want It. The choice should be yours. That’s the difference.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Julián Castro previously served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration. His platform supports a mandate paper ballot, a combination of construction funding and rent subsidies, free college, tax carbon emissions, universal free meals in schools and tearing down parts of the Wall. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Castro polled 1.7 percent.

“No matter how you choose to do it, you are empowered to make a difference in any way you choose,” Castro said at the VL Power Summit. “You have the skill and ability to do that.”

Former Congressman John Delaney

John Delaney previously served as the U.S. representative for Maryland’s 6th congressional district. His platform supports expanding or fixing student debt relief programs, nuclear power, backing additional wall funding in broader immigration legislation, boosting infrastructure spending through raising the gasoline tax and bringing troops home from combat. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Delaney polled a 0.5 percent.

“We need a candidate who can go toe to toe with Trump on the economy,” Delaney said in a Twitter post. “As a former entrepreneur, I am best equipped to do that. I’m the only candidate with business experience who also served in Congress.”

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard serves as the U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district and was the first Samoan in Congress. Her platform supports bringing back Glass-Steagall provisions, free college, closing down existing nuclear power reactors, paying for infrastructure by winding down spending on wars and overseas military conflicts and eliminating tax breaks for offshoring. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Congresswoman Gabbard polled a 1.0 percent.

“I will bring to the White House the values of a soldier, of putting the country’s interests ahead of my own,” Gabbard said in a Twitter post. “This is the leadership we need—leadership that is a force not of division and criticism but of unity and equality for all people. #TULSI2020”

Sen. Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris serves as a senator for California. Her platform supports stopping the disparities of cocaine sentencing, subsidies for renters and homeowners, expanding tax benefits for middle-class and low-income Americans, banning fracking, urging Americans to eat less meat as a way to combat climate change and impose higher taxes on financial institutions. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Sen. Harris polled a 4.7 percent.

“We must always demand change from those in power,” Harris said in a Twitter post. “But we can’t stop there—we need to run into the fire, extinguisher in hand.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar serves as a senator for Minnesota. Her platform supports two free years of college, boosting teacher’s pay, paying farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices, backing additional wall funding in broader immigration legislation, paying for infrastructure through changing taxes on corporations, the wealthy and raising corporate taxes but keep rates lower than before 2017. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Sen. Klobuchar polled 1.3 percent.

“I can handle the snow, I can handle the rain and I can handle Donald Trump,” Sen. Klobuchar said in a Twitter post. “We’re going to rebuild the Blue Wall in 2020 and make Donald Trump pay for it! #SteakFry.”

Mayor Wayne Messam

Wayne Messam serves as the mayor of Miramar, Florida. His platform supports negotiating drug prices for Medicare’s outpatient prescription drug benefit, using tariffs to crack down on certain countries, letting states decide whether to legalize marijuana and canceling some student debt. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Mayor Messam polled a 0.2 percent.

“The battle for America is not between its citizens but between the Promise of America and the Reality of those not realizing that Promise,” Mayor Messam said in a Twitter post.

Former Congressman Beto O’ Rourke

Beto O’Rourke previously served as a U.S. Representative for Texas’ 16th congressional district. His platform supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, allowing felons to vote while incarcerated, creating a cap-and-trade program, having a mandatory buyback program, tearing down parts of the Wall and boosting taxes on wealthy Americans. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, O’Rourke polled a 2.5 percent.

“Children of color are far more likely to be suspended, expelled, punished in classrooms than white students—even in first grade,” O’Rourke said in a Twitter post. “This is how the school-to-prison pipeline works. And it’s on us to end it.”

Congressman Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan serves as a U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th congressional district. His platform supports free college, universal background checks, expanding coverage for Medicare, keeping the troops deployed and demanding changes to USMCA. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Congressmen Ryan polled a 0.5 percent.

“Every level of government needs to step up and work together to tackle this problem, and we need to ensure our students, organizations and communities have the tools and resources to combat this epidemic,” Congressmen Ryan said in a Twitter post.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders serves as a senator for Vermont. His platform supports bringing back Glass-Steagall, raising taxes on the wealthy to create new social programs, free college, canceling all student debt, imposing government regulations on carbon emissions and break up agribusiness. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Sen. Sanders polled a 17.5 percent.

“Here’s a reasonable idea: No one should go bankrupt because they got sick,” Sen. Sanders said in a Twitter post.

Former Congressman Joe Sestak

Joe Sestak previously served as a U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district. His platform supports fixing existing debt-relief programs, some limits on abortion, backing wall funding if experts recommend it and raising corporate taxes, but keep rates lower than before 2017. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Sestak polled a 0.3 percent.

“I’ve dedicated my entire career to country and service of others—in the Navy, in Congress, in teaching and in non-profits,” Sestak said in a Twitter post.

Former Hedge Fund Manager Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer was previously a hedge fund manager and businessmen. His platform supports ending new oil and gas leases on federal land and end offshore drilling, having citizenship for Dreamers and executive actions to help them legalize in the meantime and expanding coverage for Medicare. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Steyer polled a 0.7 percent.

“Great to be in Reno today with a full house of Nevadans talking about how we’re going to get corporate control out of our democracy and put power back where it belongs—with the people!” Steyer said in a Twitter post.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren serves as a senator for Massachusetts. Her platform supports federal funding to build more houses, raising taxes on the wealthy to create new social programs, free college, restoring voting rights after prison, Medicare for all and believes CEOs should be fined or jailed over privacy issues. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Sen. Warren polled a 21.3 percent.

“I’ve got a plan to end lobbying as we know it—but strengthening Congress’ independence requires us to do more,” Sen. Warren said in a Twitter post. “We must invest in resources to allow members of Congress to make informed decisions without relying on self-interested outside sources.”

Author Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson is an author who wrote “Advice, How To, and Miscellaneous”. Her platform supports eliminating private prisons, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, making a payment now for reparations, free college, reversing the 2017 corporate cut and Citizenship for Dreamers. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Williamson polled a 0.3 percent.

“Lovers, artists, philosophers, scientists, teachers and healers – not just more economists and businessmen – should take the wheel and drive humanity in a new direction now,” Williamson said in a Twitter post. “Nothing could be more disruptive, or more beneficial to the state of the world. #marianne2020.”

Businessman Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is the founder of Venture for America. His platform supports reforming cash bail bonds, voting on mobile apps using blockchain, paying Americans a universal basic income, leave the minimum wage up to the states, paid leave for new parents only and creating a value-added tax. In a poll done by RealClearPolitics, Yang polled a 3.3 percent.

“When I thought about running, I thought about the downsides: money, time, reputation, time away from my family,” Yang said in a Twitter post. “Then the upsides: help the country understand and manage the 4th Industrial Revolution, end poverty, advance our society and our way of life. You have to do that.”

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Former Congressman Mark Sanford

Mark Sanford previously served as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district. Sanford platform supports pro-life legislation, respecting faith-based opposition to same-sex couples, merit pay for teachers, banning offshore oil drilling, a national cross-state standard for concealed carry and repealing ObamaCare.

“Watching the #DemDebate,” Sanford said in a Twitter post. “This is crazy that the Dems on stage are talking about generational inequity and theft—but not talking about the biggest driver of that inequity for young people today—our Nation’s debt and deficits.”

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump serves as President of the U.S. President Trump’s platform supports reducing illegal immigration, lower individual and corporate taxes, repeal Obamacare, limiting access to abortion and boosting fossil fuel development

“It is disgraceful what the Do Nothing Democrats are doing (the Impeachment Scam), but it is also disgraceful what they are NOT doing, namely, the USMCA vote, Prescription Drug Price Reduction, Gun Safety, Infrastructure, and much more!” President Trump said in a Twitter post.

Former Congressman Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh previously served as U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 8th congressional district. His platform supports repealing Obamacare, end the Trump administration policy of separating migrant children, pro-life, respecting faith-based opposition to same-sex couples and market-based solutions to education reform and urban poverty.

“Any Republican who remains silent today in the face of this President’s lawlessness, abuse of power and attacks on our democratic institutions, can forget about their 2024 ambitions,” Walsh said in a Twitter post.

Former Gov. Bill Weld

Bill Weld previously served as the Governor of Massachusetts. His platform supports abortion rights, balancing the Federal budget as states do, prosecuting police for civil rights violations, medical marijuana and having states controlling education.

“While the politicians are busy being politicians, this year’s deficit hits $1 trillion—after only 11 months,” Weld said in a Twitter post. “@realDonaldTrump and Congress need to put away the Sharpies and get out the red pens and stop piling debt on top of debt. Our children’s futures depend on it.”



Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @taylorkendyll.