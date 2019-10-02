Police Services alerted University of Nevada, Reno students to look out for a suspect believed to have had a pistol on campus.

The email said two students noticed their vehicle doors open at the upper parking lot on Wednesday, Oct. 2 approximately at 5:10 p.m. When the students investigated their vehicle, they saw an unknown person inside. The two students believe they saw the “butt” of the pistol when he lifted his shirt, according to the email. The weapon was not pointed at the students and the suspect did not touch the weapon. The two students left the area and called the police.

Police Services described the suspect as a white male in the email to students. The suspect is approximately 5’10” to 6” tall, 130-150 pounds and wore black clothing and a black hat. The suspect drove away in a blue sedan.

In order to keep safe, Police Services advised students to:

Make personal safety your number one priority. Awareness, Avoidance and Risk Reduction is the best way to avoid becoming a victim.

Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your feelings and do what you need to do to be safe.

Be alert! Look around you; be aware of who is on the street and in the area. Make it difficult for anyone to take you by surprise.

Keep your distance from anyone who triggers a suspicion in your mind and contact police.

Stay alert to your surroundings when walking at night. Walk briskly to your destination.

Travel in groups of two or more and always travel in well-lit, heavily traveled areas.

Carry a whistle or noise maker. This can serve as a reminder to exercise caution and can alert someone in the area that you need help. Electronic safety noise makers are available free of charge at University Police Services.

If listening to music, keep the volume low so you can hear what is going on around you.

If you know you are going to be working late, plan ahead as to how you will get to your vehicle or home safely.

Use Campus Escort to get you to your vehicle safely. Campus Escort runs various times throughout the day. You can request a ride by using their app, online, or by calling (775) 742-6808.

Use Police Cadets to get you to your vehicle safely. Cadets operate Monday through Thursday during academic semesters.

Download the free Safe Pack Safety app available for Apple or Android phones and tablets. The app is a resource for emergency contact and safety information.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Immediately report any suspicious activity to University Police Services by calling dispatch at 334-COPS (2677), or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for details later.

