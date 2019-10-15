Jayme Sileo/Nevada Sagebrush. The Nevada press box at Mackay Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019.

During a football game, the photographer is the lone individual who gets to see the narrative of the game from behind the lens. They are responsible for capturing every single emotional moment. For videographer and photographer Drew Morri, he’s seen it all in his two seasons covering Nevada football for Nevada Athletics.

Morri has been on the sideline watching this year’s team as they’ve battled their own adversities under third-year head coach Jay Norvell. From a comeback in week one versus Purdue to a bitter loss in the cold against Hawai’i, Morri has seen the team at their peak, their lowest lows and everything in between.

Last year’s team finished with a winning record and a victory in the Arizona Bowl. Despite these successes, Morri recounts a team that at times suffered from internal disturbances. Even in some cases, ending with negative consequences on the outcome of the game.



“Last year there was an instance where there was a miscommunication on a pass play and it really illustrated how quick guys would get down on themselves and each other,” Morri said about a heartbreaking four-point loss to Toledo last season. “The receiver just walked back so dejectedly and the sideline was screaming at him with guys getting ready to sub him out.”



Regardless of what happened last season, Morri gushes about the turnaround the team has had in terms of mindset, attitude and the way they carry themselves. Whether they’re down big or narrowly escaping an upset, this team has shown it has the grit and toughness to compete.

“Now there is a whole different culture,” Morri said. “Looking at them before Purdue, you could just see that raw emotion, especially before the game. That’s one thing I noticed. They all ran out of the tunnel and then, they were all, not scared…they were just ready. Just on their face. You could see it. They were all focused and just dialed in.”

Morri continued on to praise the difference in mental makeup and morale that this team poses. The team expresses this week in and week out, whether it be a crushing defeat to Oregon or a hard-fought victory against UTEP or Weber St.

Heading into the season, Morri was faithful in this team’s ability, even when others weren’t. He could tell right from the get-go that this team was built differently. His unique point of view allows him that privilege. If Morri’s praise and insight is correct, this team has the potential to be incredibly special throughout the remainder of the season.

