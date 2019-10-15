Image courtesy of Nevada Athletics. Sam Harned observes the golf course during a match against Oregon State. Harned led all Nevada golfers at last weeks competition with a four under par.

Through Oct. 7 and 8, the Nevada men’s golf team traveled to Fairfax, Calif. to compete in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational tournament hosted by the University of California, Berkeley.

Nevada shot eight under par as a team, finishing in 11th place, just two shots behind the University of San Diego, who finished in 10th place. Pepperdine claimed the team title in convincing fashion, finishing 43 under par, 16 shots ahead of second-place California. In total, 15 teams competed in the two-day competition.

Nevada had five players in the tournament, two of which finished under par. Senior Sam Harned finished four-under and tied for 26th place out of the 84 player field. He had the lowest round on the team at the end of day two shooting a three-under-par. Harned started strong through 13 holes with four birdies including his first eagle of the season, before running into trouble throughout the rest of the round.

Sophomore Trey Davis tied for 31st, shooting two under par, carding his career-best tournament score. He tied his career-low round of 69 shots in the last 18 holes of the tournament.

Senior Tony Gil and Redshirt freshman Mitch Abbott carded even-par rounds at 71 shots on the final day of the tournament. 71 is a career-low for Abbott beating his previous best of 75. Abbott finished the tournament in 83rd place and Gil tied for 51st.

Senior Sam Meek shot a round of 76 on the final day finishing at just one over par, tied for 47th place overall.

Pepperdine not only won the team title but also had a player win the individual title. Redshirt senior Sahith Theegala finished at 16 under par, beating Harrison Kingsley of San Diego State University by just one stroke.

Looking ahead, Nevada now heads to Stockton, Calif. to play in the Pacific Invitational. The tournament is a three-day event starting on Oct. 21. Nevada won the invitational last season and will look to repeat this year as well.

