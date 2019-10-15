PUBLIC COMMENT

Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County updates ASUN on UPASS

Scott Miklos of the RTC Washoe updated the senate on the UPASS pilot program. After three months, UNR ridership has increased by 130 percent. The free program will end on July 1, 2020. Miklos reminded the senate to decide how to further fund the UPASS. He suggested a new student fee of $4 to fund the program.

Miklos also announced there will be a new phone app for UPASS. The app will allow students to track RTC buses and will be free to download.

Miklos plans to return in January 2020 to update the senate once more.

RESIGNATION

Jakayla Hall resigns from position of Senator for the College of Business

Jakayla Hall from the College of Business resigned from her position as senator on Friday, Sept. 27. She said she resigned from her position due to personal reasons. J. Hall also stated she knows other senators will continue to carry out a mission without her.

“Even though I am no longer a senator, I am still around and still more than willing to help you all out in any way I can,” J. Hall said in her resignation letter. “I wish senate all the best this year.”

LEGISLATION

Senators pass resolution in support of raising the Counseling Services Fee

Sen. Izzy Westerman and Sen. Conner Doyle created a resolution in support of raising the Counseling Services Fee. Counseling Services advocated for a fee increase from $50 per semester to $70 per semester.

Sen. Doyle and Sen. Westerman support a fee increase to $60 fall 2020 to $70 fall 2021.

The fee increase will go towards hiring more full-time employees, hiring a trauma specialist, hiring case specialists, increasing the Take 5 and Let’s Talk programs and invest in Teletherapy.. Counseling Services’ data said there is a 44.7 percent increase of “unique clients” in five years.

Senators asked to have Counseling Services report to ASUN once a year.

The resolution was passed unanimously.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @taylorkendyll.