Jayme Sileo/Nevada Sagebrush

The Center entrance as it stands on Monday, Oct. 29. The Center and the Equal Opportunity and Title IX collaborated an Immigration Day of Action event.

The University of Nevada, Reno, held Immigrant Day of Action on Tuesday, Oct. 22, outside of the Joe Crowley Student Union in collaboration with the Equal Opportunity and Title IX department. Students passing by were given stickers, photos and the opportunity to write why they stand with immigrants.

The event was a part of a national movement by FWD.us’s “College and University Day of Action” to stand with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. FWD.us is an organization geared in political advocacy surrounding immigration and the criminal justice system. Over 150 colleges and universities participated in the event.

Institutions willing to hold a day were given two options to help support students—hold an interactive booth or host a social.

“This year, campuses across the country will be showcasing their support for immigrants with a particular emphasis on DACA recipients in their community who face an uncertain future due to several DACA court cases being taken up by the Supreme Court of the United States,” the official I Stand With Immigrants website read. “The Supreme Court’s decision will determine the fate of the program and the future of hundreds of thousands of young people who rely on these critical protections. We are here to say that we stand with DACA recipients and all immigrants.”

The first 50 students at the event were also given “I Stand With Immigrants” t-shirts from the I Am An Immigrant initiative, which focuses on celebrating contributions made by immigrants in the U.S as well as promoting diversity and inclusion.

Social Service coordinator Jahahi Mazariego was hired in May of 2018 to be a resource to students who are DACA recipients or are undocumented. Mazariego helps answer questions and provides resources to students on what the university can and cannot do in their cases; as well as directs them to resources off of campus.

Mazariego said despite her role focusing on providing resources to undocumented students, there is a need to focus on all marginalized communities.

“In any social group we can always do better,” Mazariego said. “And not just in our institution, I think with any institution you go to we can do a better job in serving our community. It’s kind of hard to tell what the needs are with any social group so that’s why it’s so important for us to continue to talk about service issues impacting marginalized groups.”

Currently, Mazariego holds UndocuAlly trainings as a way to educate staff, faculty and students on the challenges faced by unodcumented students and how to better support them.

Under the university’s Equal Opportunity and Title IX website there are resources available to undocumented and DACA students regarding academic support, mental health support and links to outside legal services they may use.

According to Mazariego, the university does not keep track of the students who are undocumented.

Nationally, approximately 700,000 people are registered in DACA, according to the Immigrant Resource Center.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Supreme Court will hear three cases related to DACA and whether the legislation passed during the Obama Administration is legal. When President Donald Trump campaigned in 2016, he said he would stop the act. In September 2017 President Trump ordered his administration to stop renewing temporary work orders for those on DACA.

Students who are undocumented or on DACA and need resources are advised to contact Jahahi Mazariego at jmazariego@unr.edu.



