Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article improperly credited a stat line to Eric Parrish. The article has since been amended.

Nevada head coach Steve Alford announced Wednesday night that Eric Parrish has left Nevada.

“[Parrish] has left school,” Alford said in Nevada’s postgame press conference Wednesday. “We’re going to do everything we can to help him. We wish him the best. It didn’t work out here … we’re going to do anything we can. Anything he needs from us to assist him with, we’re going to do that.”

The Wolf Pack have nine eligible scholarship players remaining on the roster. After entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the junior re-committed to Nevada in April.

Prior to Nevada, the 6-foot-6-inch guard played his freshman year at Akron. He averaged 8.8 points on 51.7 percent shooting, including 4.7 rebounds in 32 games.

He transferred to Bossier City Community college prior to his sophomore season where he was awarded First Team All-Region XIV and named the Louisiana College Player of the Year. Parrish led the team in 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

The guard from Houston, Texas posted five triple-doubles and 14 double-doubles in his sophomore campaign.

His 535 points ranks seventh in school history. Additionally, Parrish’s 187 assists and 253 rebounds ranks second and eighth respectively in school history.

