Senior Mikayla Christian has quit the Nevada women’s basketball team just days prior to the beginning of the season.

The news was confirmed by head women’s basketball coach Amanda Levens.

“She quit the team,” Levens said during a media session held on Oct. 31, 2019.

Christian appeared in 30 of the Pack’s 31 games a season ago, averaging 15.9 minutes per game.

Over those 30 appearances, Christian averaged 3.3 points per game with a season-high coming against Utah State, when she recorded 13 points.

Prior to transferring to Nevada for her junior season, Christian played at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

In two years with TCU, Christian appeared in 37 games for the Horned Frogs, averaging 1.8 points per game. While at TCU, Christan was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week back in 2016. Her performance against Alcorn State, in which she scored 19 points including five from three-point range, earned her the honor.

When she first entered the collegiate game, ESPN had Christian rated as a three-star recruit and as the No. 22 rated player at her position in the nation.

