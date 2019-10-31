File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush President Marc Johnson delivers the State of the University Address on Sept. 26, 2018. Johnson announced he will be transitioning to faculty in June 2020.

In an email to staff, faculty and students, University of Nevada, Reno, president announced he will be stepping down to a faculty position in 2020.

In the email, President Johnson said his last day will be June 30, 2020. He will be transitioning to a faculty position in the Department of Economics in the College of Business as a professor.

“Serving as the president of the University of Nevada, Reno has been the responsibility of a lifetime for me,” Johnson said in the email. “I am extremely proud of where our University is today. Equally as important, I am excited about what the future holds for the next steward of this uncommonly vital, historically vibrant asset we hold in trust for the people of Nevada.”

President Johnson was appointed to the position on April 20, 2012. He is the sixteenth president to serve the institution.

The Nevada System of Higher Education will use the next few months to search for the next president of the university. NSHE will be engaging in dialogue with the campus community over the qualifications needed from the next president, according to the email.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will be at the University of Nevada, Reno on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to discuss with the campus community if there needs to be a national search or internal appointment for the university’s president.

NSHE Chancellor Tom Reilly said in a statement the university has been successful under Johnson.

“His service to UNR, the Nevada System of Higher Education, the Reno community, and the state of Nevada will long be remembered and appreciated,” Reilly said in a statement sent to The Nevada Sagebrush. “I want to thank him for his leadership and wish him well as he returns to teaching with the department of economics at UNR’s College of Business.”

The President’s Office did not immediately reply for comment.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we have them.

The Nevada Sagebrush News Desk can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.