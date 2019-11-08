First reported by Nevada Sports Net, Jeshua Fixel, a redshirt freshman wide receiver for Nevada football was arrested early Friday morning on DUI charges.

The 18-year-old from Sparks, Nev. was reportedly booked at the Washoe County Detention Center Facility at 2:43 a.m. Friday morning per NSN.

Fixel, who attended Excel Christian High School in Sparks, Nev. walked onto the Nevada football team prior to the start of the season.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

