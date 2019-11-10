Nevada Dining Marketing Director Heidi Rich announced in an email the Jot Travis Building will be undergoing a power outage on Monday, November 11.

As the Jot Travis houses the Overlook Eatery, which is one of two primary dining facilities for University of Nevada, Reno’s on-campus residents, brunch will only be served in Howler Village. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Overlook Eatery will reopen at 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for dinner. The Overlook Eatery will also be open for “Late Night” from 8:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Wolf Pack Tower’s Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, as well as 3 p.m. to midnight.

Elements, Bytes, Pathways, Las Trojes and crEATe will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Hours and menus of the Overlook Eatery, the Eatery Late Nite and Howler Village can be found at dineoncampus.com/UNR.

