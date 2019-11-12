Sidney Zabell / Nevada Sagebrush. The above graphic shows the disparty in reruitment budget between the 15 NCAA sports at Nevada. There are nine women’s sports at Nevada. Not included on this graphic is the single coed sport, Rifle. Rifle did not receive any recruitment funding.

Nevada Athletics released a summary of its EADA budget report for the 2018-19 fiscal year on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. In part four of the EADA budget report series, The Nevada Sagebrush Sports Desk is focusing on the recruitment spending portion of the budget for the men’s and women’s teams at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Nevada’s recruiting budget will be broken down from the two previous years. All references to the EADA Report are referred to as the budget, which was gathered via TransparentNevada.

The two budget reports show a large disparity between the men’s and women’s teams’ recruiting expenses at Nevada.

2018-19 fiscal year

Nevada spent a total of $741,139 for recruiting during the 2018-19 fiscal year. Of that total, $558,874 was spent on the men’s teams at the university. $182,265 was spent on the women’s teams.

The men’s teams make up 75.4 percent of the total recruiting expenses for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The women’s teams made up the remaining 24.6 percent.

According to the university’s budget, “recruiting expenses are all expenses an institution incurs attributable to recruiting activities. This includes, but is not limited to, expenses for lodging, meals, telephones, and transportation including vehicles used for recruiting purposes for both recruits and personnel engaged in recruiting, and other expenses for official and unofficial visits, and all other expenses related to recruiting.”

During the 2018-19 season, five men’s teams were listed in the budget compared to nine women’s teams. The five men’s teams include football, men’s basketball, baseball, men’s golf and men’s tennis. The eight women’s teams listed in the budget include women’s basketball, softball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, swimming and diving, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, track and field and cross country.

The EADA report lumps the track and field program with the cross country team.

It should also be noted that no funds were allocated to the recruitment budget for the lone coed team on campus—rifle.

2017-18 fiscal year

Nevada spent a total of $859,934 on recruiting during the 2017-18 fiscal year. Of that total, $595,517 was spent on the men’s teams. $264,417 was spent on the women’s teams.

The Wolf Pack men’s teams made up 69.3 percent of the total recruiting budget, while women’s recruiting accounted for 30.7 percent. The women’s 2018-19 recruiting budget decreased 31 percent from to the 2017-18 budget while the men’s decreased 6.15 percent.

The 2017-18 EADA report kept the same statement in regards to how recruiting expenses were calculated. Nevada had the same five men’s teams and nine women’s teams as the 2018-19 season.

As in 2018-19, rifle, the only coed sport at Nevada did not receive any recruitment budget.

Despite the 15 teams Nevada instituted over the past two years, recruiting didn’t make up a large portion of the 2017-18 budget. According to the Knight Commission’s College Athletics Financial Information (CAFI) Database, recruiting contributed just 2.44 percent to the overall budget of $38.89 million.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at rfreeberg@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports