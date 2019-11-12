Due to the injury I suffered last game my college career has come to an end. I truly believe that everything happens for a reason and GOD makes no mistakes. I’m excited to watch this team finish this season strong. I’m not done with this game yet. To be continued… pic.twitter.com/72qVrVMrNc — Kaleb Fossum (@kfoss_3) November 13, 2019

Redshirt senior wide receiver Kaleb Fossum suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, ending his collegiate career, he tweeted on Tuesday.

Fossum hauled in 28 receptions for 292 receiving yards in 10 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He totaled 102 receptions for 1,065 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

The 5-foot-9 receiver transferred to Nevada from Washington State in 2017. His speed and elusiveness in the open field was a crucial component to the Wolf Pack’s air raid offense.

Fossum had a career-high 70 catches and 734 receiving yards for Nevada last season.

