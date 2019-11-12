File Photo/ Nevada Sagebrush

The Joe Crowley Student Union as it stands Aug. 24, 2018. UNR was named with the top online degree program in Nevada.

SR Education Group named the University of Nevada, Reno as the best online degree program in Nevada.

Other universities named in the best online degree program in Nevada include University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Sierra State College and Nevada State College.

The university had the highest reported alumni salary at $84,700 compared to the other universities. They also received points because students at the University of Nevada, Reno can pursue an online Registered Nursing program to Bachelor of Science in Nursing and 15 different online master’s programs.

UNLV had an annual tuition of $6,990 with an alumni median salary of $77,300. SNC had an annual tuition of $17,730 with an alumni median salary of $73,900. NSC had an annual tuition of $7,300 with an alumni median salary of $63,000.

The best online college rankings include four national rankings and 47 by-state rankings. Approximately 1,943 colleges and universities were researched by the organizations. The rankings aimed to highlight online colleges which provides the best return on investments. SR Education Group created the rankings based on median mid-career salary data, tuition rates and degree offerings.

Founded in 2004, SR Education Group is an education research publisher. The group annually publishes their rankings of the best online colleges. The company’s mission is to create an authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations.

“In our 10th year of publishing college rankings, we are proud to lead the way in offering the most accurate, comprehensive, and accessible rankings for online students,” said CEO of SR Education Group, Sung Rhee in a press release. “We know that program costs and return on investment are two objective, important factors to current students. This is why we have spent the past year researching over 1,900 schools to highlight the best online colleges of 2020.”

George Washington University ranked first on the 2020 Best Online College and Degrees list and Tennessee State University ranked first for Most Affordable Colleges by the organization. GWU had an annual tuition of $18,450 and had an undergraduate alumni salary of $103,000. TSU had an undergraduate tuition of $4,200 and graduate tuition of $3,842.

Babson Survey Research Group found approximately 33 percent of students are taking at least one online course. Learninghouse and Aslanian Market Research also found around 33% of college students study online, while 33% of students studies on campus and 33% of students do both.

Aslanian Market Research found the most common undergraduate online degree programs include: business administration, nursing, information technology, criminal justice, early childhood education, psychology, medical billing, accounting, computer science and social work. The most common graduate online degree programs include business administration, nursing, elementary education, educational administration, criminal justice, health administration, psychology, general mental health counseling and special education.



