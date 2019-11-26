Todd Renwick was announced as Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police of the University of Nevada, Reno’s police services.

He previously was named Interim Chief of Police when former Chief of Police Adam Garcia stepped down from the position at UNRPD in February.

The Search Committee was tasked with finding a new Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police. The search committee held interviews and forums with the two primary candidates: Renwick and Terence Calloway, Chief of Police Services at Florida A&M University.

“Throughout his time at the University, Todd has done an outstanding job in understanding the unique role that law enforcement has on a college campus,” said Vic Redding, the University’s Vice President of Administration and Finance in an email to the university. “His level of experience… make him the perfect person to advance Police Services’ goals of making NSHE Northern institutions a safe and welcoming environment for our students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Renwick will now lead Police Services as he has been since February going forward. More information can be found at https://www.unr.edu/police.

